Erin Bates Lost The Use Of Her Leg From Birth Complications -- As Sister Was Celebrating Online

Erin Bates Paine’s health battle is still raging on.

It’s been an incredibly difficult several weeks for the Bringing Up Bates alum. She gave birth to a son named Henry on August 27, her seventh child with husband Chad Paine. While the newborn is thankfully in great health, Erin went into septic shock after developing a severe urinary tract infection (UTI) and kidney infection.

On September 1, the couple updated fans with news that while the “infection was getting better,” Erin suffered “a lengthy and severe seizure.”

So she remained in the hospital where a medical team could keep a close eye on her. But the couple have another update — with both good and bad news.

Over the weekend, Erin and Chad revealed the good news on their joint Instagram account that the 34-year-old was released from the hospital to go home! Thank goodness!

The bad news, however, is that amid her health battle, she’s lost the use of her leg. Alongside a photo of Erin in a wheelchair, the couple wrote:

“After almost three weeks in the hospital, I have never been so thankful to finally head home to our babies. We don’t have all the answers yet, and I still don’t have function in my right leg, but we are choosing to count every blessing — especially the gift of being together again.”

Wow. Poor Erin. What a difficult time. She added:

“Your prayers have carried us through and mean the world to our family.”

She’s so incredibly strong!

In a follow up post, Erin shared a video of her mother Kelly Jo helping relieve some of the stress with a nice home-cooked meal. See (below):

We’re glad she has such an amazing support system in her family… Well, at least in some of her family.

As we previously reported, Erin’s younger sister Carlin gave birth shortly after her sister. And she’s been flaunting the ease of her experience on social media as her sister literally battles for her life! We mean, it’s literally been post after post on her IG account celebrating the birth of her third child with husband Evan Stewart. See (below):

While the 27-year-old has been heavily criticized by fans for her “tone deaf” social media activity, she has continued to share regular posts about her birth and postpartum experience.

At the end of the day she’s entitled to celebrate the wonderful birth of her own child, though it obviously sucks that it coincides with her older sister fighting for her life. We just hope she’s offering her love and support privately while publicly seems to be… oblivious.

We’re sending so much healing energy Erin’s way! We hope she gains back control of her leg soon and makes a full recovery. Her seven babies need her!

