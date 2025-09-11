Erin Bates Paine's Sister Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Posts As Bringing Up Bates Star Fights For Life After Birth Complications

One of the Bringing Up Bates sisters is getting called out!

Erin Bates Paine gave birth to her and her husband Chad Paine‘s seventh child, Henry, on August 27. Their newborn is fine, thank goodness. However, things are still touch and go for the momma. She sadly has been fighting for her life in the hospital for the past few weeks!

Chad explained the reality star’s labor was “longer and more intense” than with their six other children, and she “developed a severe UTI [urinary tract infection] and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock.” OMG!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin (Bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine)

Related: Teen Mom’s Jade Cline Reveals Painful & ‘Borderline Septic’ Breast Infection!

Although her “infection was getting better,” her husband updated fans on September 1 that Erin suffered “a lengthy and severe seizure.” She is currently at a different hospital where a new team of doctors is working to help her improve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin (Bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin (Bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine)

Awful…

As this heartbreaking situation is unfolding, though, her younger sister Carlin Bates is also in the hospital — because she gave birth to her third child with husband Evan Stewart! Fortunately, it appears everything went well. Mom and baby are both OK! Phew!

Here’s where things get a little awkward. The 27-year-old television personality is posting about her newborn and childbirth experience on Instagram! See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlin (Bates) Stewart (@carlinbates98)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlin (Bates) Stewart (@carlinbates98)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlin (Bates) Stewart (@carlinbates98)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlin (Bates) Stewart (@carlinbates98)

While Carlin is sharing all these positive posts, she reportedly hasn’t acknowledged Erin’s health battle yet! Oof!

So when someone took a screenshot of one video and posted it to Reddit, fans went off, calling her posts “tone deaf.” They said:

“Hard to believe it’s from the same family. Wowww.” “It’s absolutely the most insensitive thing I’ve ever seen I think.” “It’s truly disgusting. We get you’re happy about your baby, but your sister seems to be fighting for her life. Have an ounce of decency.” “Obviously, it’s normal that Carlin and Evan are excited about their new baby. They shouldn’t have to hide that. But putting on this little musical for social media is in really bad taste.” “Wow. This is so insensitive and just plain bad. I mean if my sister was fighting to recover. Almost died…not sure if I could feel this spirited.” “It’s just wild! My family is so close we know when someone has a zit or pet dies we all mourn for it. I can’t even fathom wanting to celebrate right now or even if I did not for photos.” “I don’t think they need to take a break from social media or even address Erin if they don’t want to but posting these bizarro world videos is obviously going to be poorly received by anyone with a clue. And that could honestly be their intention to boost engagement.”

Yikes…

Look, you don’t see everything that goes on with a family on social media. Carlin likely cares about Erin. We hope she’s checking in on her older sister privately. But yeah, the timing of these very happy posts isn’t great.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Carlin being insensitive? Or should she be allowed to celebrate how she wants, regardless of what’s going on in her family? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Carlin Bates/Erin Bates/Instagram]