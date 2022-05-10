Did Escaped Inmate Casey White Actually MURDER Lover Guard Who Helped Him Escape? The Same Way His Ex Died?!?

The manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate Casey White ended on Monday in Evansville, Indiana without the police or US marshals ever firing a shot. However, one bullet was fired — and it killed corrections officer Vicky White (no relation).

The Assistant Director of Corrections helped the murder suspect escape from the Lauderdale County Jail late last month, after the two had apparently developed a romantic relationship.

But when police closed in on the couple, to avoid arrest, the 25-year law enforcement veteran shot herself in the head, eventually dying from her injuries hours later… But what if that isn’t what happened??

Related: Missing Man Found Brutally Murdered — After Possibly Winning $1 Million Lottery

Apparently officers didn’t actually witness the self-inflicted shot. In audio of a police dispatch call, Vicky reportedly told first responders she was holding a gun, with her finger on the trigger. And after hearing the shot, they rushed in — and Casey told them:

“Help my wife, she just shot herself.”

Sorry, his wife?? Did they really get married on this 11-day odyssey?? We’re sure we’ll learn more about that later…

For now the more pertinent question is… who really shot Vicky??

Her former boss, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, told reporters he wouldn’t be surprised if it was really Casey who fired the gun, then tried to cover it up by saying it was a suicide.

To understand why there’s such suspicion automatically being placed on the escaped inmate, you need to know the story of Casey’s late girlfriend.

Christy Shelton was found dead in a trailer belonging to Casey’s mother back in 2008. Her death was also ruled a suicide — a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But the only witness to that was Casey himself, who was in the trailer with her. Christy’s family have long contended the mother-of-three would not have abandoned her children by suicide. They believe she was murdered.

As her cousin, Lori Boon, told The Sun, it’s “quite the coincidence” that his new lover died the same exact way: an apparent suicide while he was the only one there with her. She said:

“I don’t know what to think at this point. I’m just stumped because there’s no limit to what he’s capable of. We obviously don’t know if he did it, but I wouldn’t doubt that he did by any means. He’s just evil.”

Lori continued to muse:

“It makes me wonder even if he didn’t pull the trigger, did he not coax them into doing it? He obviously has some kind of hold over women or something, that he can control them … but for two women to supposedly commit suicide right in front of him that’s very strange and seems to be a pattern.”

He certainly had some hold over Vicky. She is assumed to be the mastermind behind the carefully planned escape, which required lots of prep work outside the jail. She even filed for retirement and sold her house a month prior to going on the run — probably to finance the flight from justice.

Weapons and cash found in Vicky and Casey White’s getaway car. pic.twitter.com/HhoCLeC0vT — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 10, 2022

Was she so guilty she took her own life? Or was this Casey getting rid of a witness? Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told the Today show:

“The coroner’s office will do an investigation and they will determine if it was a self-inflicted gunshot, but we won’t rule anything out until we have a thorough investigation by the coroner.”

Vicky’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Perhaps that will give us more answers. Maybe the re-opened investigation into Christy Shelton’s death will. Or maybe no one will ever know what happened alone in those rooms with Casey White.

We just hope no woman will ever be alone with him again after this.

[Image via Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office/Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.]