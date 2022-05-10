Prison Break Couple Caught! You Won't Believe How The Chase Ended!

UPDATE 7:00 P.M. PST: Vicky White has died.

The former corrections officer, who helped murder suspect Casey White escape after apparently beginning a romantic relationship with him, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police and US marshals were closing in.

We now know that gunshot was to the head. Though she was rushed to Deaconess Hospital, she died soon after. Vanderburgh Coroner Steve Lockyear told reporters:

“The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the death of Vicky White, fugitive from Alabama.”

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The hunt is over. The Whites have been caught.

In case you hadn’t heard, Casey White, an inmate at the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama, has been on the run for over a week — after a corrections officer helped him escape! Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White (no relation) had been with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, but something about this big, Nazi-tattoo-sporting murder suspect just did it for her. Because she broke bad and broke his ass out!

On Friday, April 29, Vicky apparently wasn’t questioned when she claimed she was taking Casey to a mental health hearing — but it turns out there wasn’t one. The two disappeared, and have led law enforcement on a chase ever since. This was particularly scary for both the general public AND for Vicky as the 38-year-old inmate’s latest charges had been murder after he allegedly confessed to the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman.

Well, now the two are finally back in custody.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton explained that a tip from the public came in on Sunday night, leading to the pair being located at a hotel in Evansville, Indiana. When police closed in, a car chase ensued. The Whites’ vehicle crashed, and they were taken into custody without the police ever having fired a shot.

End of police chase — Evansville, Indiana. Car badly damaged. pic.twitter.com/8KMN8rezxm — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 9, 2022

Wow, really? We guess when it came to one of their own, they figured out how to apprehend without firing a hundred rounds through the door.

Vicky was shot, however. She was apprehended with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. It’s unclear at this time when or why she shot herself, but local Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said she’s in the hospital, and her injuries are “very serious.” Sheriff Singleton added:

“I hope she survives it. She has some answers to give us, and hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to get those answers.”

Hopefully she heals up and is able to face criminal prosecution for her part in the escape. She is considered to be the mastermind, as Sheriff Singleton explained that most escapes are spontaneous, with inmates seeing an opportunity and going for it. This was planned — and took prep work on the outside:

“This escape was obviously well planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles, had everything they needed to pull this off, and that’s what made this last week and a half so challenging. We were starting from ground zero, and not only that, we started — they got a six-hour head start on us.”

It’s believed the Whites — who again are NOT related — formed a romantic relationship while he was in the jail. The day of the escape was her last day of work after she had filed for retirement. She sold her house a month previous, possibly for cash on the road.

Obviously that scenario is unlikely enough to repeat itself, but Singleton adds that extra precautions will be taken as well:

“He will be in a cell by himself. He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he’s in that cell and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He’s not getting out of this jail again. I’ll assure you that.”

What do YOU think of the resolution to this caper

