Eva Mendes Is 'A Grateful Mama Bear' To Olympics For Not Exposing Her & Ryan Gosling's Daughters!

Eva Mendes has nothing but great things to say about her experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics — mainly because her kids’ privacy was protected while the family was there!

In case you missed it, the actress and Ryan Gosling were shown in the stands at the Bercy Arena to watch the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final over the weekend. In a rare picture of the couple, the Barbie actor was seen with his arm wrapped around Eva. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

This Ken's job is “gymnastics fan.” ???? Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are in the building for the uneven bars final! #ParisOlympics ???? NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/Yssnr9ryDz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 4, 2024

So cute! But something you almost certainly didn’t notice from the shot? They weren’t alone! Ryan and Eva’s two daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 8-year-old Amada, were with them! They were cropped out of the photo and left out of the coverage in general. It’s no secret the parents like to keep the girls — and their relationship — out of the public eye as much as possible. So you know the momma was filled with gratitude that their wishes were respected while at the games! She even took to her Instagram account to express her appreciation.

On Wednesday, Eva wrote alongside a selfie looking out the window of her hotel in France:

“Morning in Paris. Sleep marks and all. The minute I see photographers when I’m out, my guard and my wall goes up. So I wanted to share this. So grateful to @hotellutetia for the best experience.”

Of course, given it’s the Olympics, there are celebrities everywhere. And that means paparazzi are also everywhere. But thankfully Eva didn’t need to keep her “guard” up the entire time in Paris. She was able to enjoy hanging out with her family at the games — without dealing with her kids’ faces being shown all over the place! When a social media user wrote they were glad she and her family enjoyed the event, Eva replied:

“Yes! We did! Thank you! And I love @nbcolympics didn’t cut away to the kids ! And most sites blurred their faces so mama bear is happy about that. It felt so good to be there and feel unified with people.”

Aww!

The Hitch star then reiterated how “grateful” she was in a follow-up comment, saying:

“They were great about not posting the kids so I’m a grateful mama bear.”

And, unfortunately, it wasn’t all love and kindness in the comments section. She did have some accuse her of “complaining” when she shared her unease over the paparazzi. However, Eva stood up for herself, firing back:

“Im not saying I don’t expect it – I’m saying I put a guard up. Which I’m happy to do. I like that I don’t parade out there. But I feel like I can let my guard down on my page. Hence my post.”

She responded to another person, saying:

“I’m def not complaining – but once I feel cameras it’s like I turn off and go cold. Unless I’m at work of course. But don’t worry, I melt once I’m off camera.”

While the paparazzi may not get a 10 out of 10 score in Eva’s eyes, the Paris Olympics sure do! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below.

[Image via NBC Sports/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]