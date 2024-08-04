Awww! Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Spotted Cuddling Up In RARE Public Outing Together! Look!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are reminding everyone they’re one of the cutest couples in Hollywood… And in Paris!

On Sunday, the lovebirds were spotted where the whole world has their eyes fixed: the 2024 Paris Olympics! The two were seen watching the individual Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles before heading over to the Bercy Arena to watch the women’s uneven bars final. At their first stop, Ryan had on a white Olympics hat, dark sunglasses, and a red flannel, while his bride wore a wicker sun hat and stylish shades of her own. Later on, Ryan swapped the white hat for a similar one in green, while Eva ditched her hat entirely. In one adorable pic, the Barbie star can be seen draping his arm lovingly around Eva. See (below):

This Ken's job is “gymnastics fan.” ???? Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are in the building for the uneven bars final! #ParisOlympics ???? NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/Yssnr9ryDz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 4, 2024

Awww!

It’s so great to see them cuddled up! It’s rare for them to be pictured together, but always SO cute! The couple, who have been married since 2011, share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8. We wonder if we’ll get to see anymore joint sightings while they’re in Paris?

