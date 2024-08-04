Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Hailey & Justin Bieber's Marriage Works Because He Can Trust Her -- And Few Others In 'Cutthroat' Showbiz Aww! Travis Kelce Updated His Arrowhead Stadium Suite With A Taylor Swift Nod! Justin Bieber Cuddles Up To Hailey’s Baby Bump In New Pics! LOOK! Adele & Rich Paul FINALLY Engaged, Per Report -- All The Proposal Deets! Selena Gomez Thanks Benny Blanco For ‘Sharing Your Life With Me’ In Cute Post After Birthday Celebration! Benny Blanco Threw An AH-Mazing Surprise Party For Selena Gomez's Birthday! All The Intimate Details! Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Shares Very Unique Name Of His & Blake Lively’s Fourth Child! Selena Gomez's Birthday Gift From Benny Blanco Has Real OTP Vibes! Travis Kelce Spent HOW MUCH On ‘Meaningful’ Gifts For Taylor Swift! Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Sex Of Her First Child! Country Singer Rory Feek Gets Married Again 8 Years After The Death Of His Wife Joey! Emma Roberts Is ENGAGED -- And She Just Revealed It In The Funniest Way!

Ryan Gosling

Awww! Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Spotted Cuddling Up In RARE Public Outing Together! Look!

Awww! Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Spotted Cuddling Up In RARE Public Outing Together! Look!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are reminding everyone they’re one of the cutest couples in Hollywood… And in Paris!

On Sunday, the lovebirds were spotted where the whole world has their eyes fixed: the 2024 Paris Olympics! The two were seen watching the individual Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles before heading over to the Bercy Arena to watch the women’s uneven bars final. At their first stop, Ryan had on a white Olympics hat, dark sunglasses, and a red flannel, while his bride wore a wicker sun hat and stylish shades of her own. Later on, Ryan swapped the white hat for a similar one in green, while Eva ditched her hat entirely. In one adorable pic, the Barbie star can be seen draping his arm lovingly around Eva. See (below):

Awww!

Related: Simone Biles Claps Back After Fans Blast Blasted Husband For Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal!

It’s so great to see them cuddled up! It’s rare for them to be pictured together, but always SO cute! The couple, who have been married since 2011, share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8. We wonder if we’ll get to see anymore joint sightings while they’re in Paris?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Don’t they look adorbs? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert & TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 04, 2024 12:48pm PDT

Share This