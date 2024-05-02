Eva Mendes Didn’t Anticipate Being ‘Locked Down’ With Kids While Ryan Gosling Continues Acting!

Eva Mendes isn’t living the life she pictured for herself in her 20s, but it sounds like she wouldn’t trade it for the world!

During an interview with People published on Wednesday, The Other Guys star opened up more about her parenting arrangement with Ryan Gosling, whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, with. In March, she told Today that she and the Barbie star had “a nonverbal agreement” when they became parents that he was going to continue acting while she stayed home with the kiddos and found other ways to work. But don’t think that’s because she felt pressured to do so! She told People:

“I don’t succumb to societal pressure. Whatever I want to do, I do.”

It’s just that when it came to their kids, she didn’t want to miss out on all of the important early years of their lives! She explained:

“My kids are only going to be little once, and whatever I do or don’t do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life. I didn’t feel that as pressure at the time. I felt it as clarity. All those years are formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it.”

What a great momma!

While talking about how she envisioned her life in her 20s, she revealed:

“I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down.”

However after meeting Ryan and becoming a mom, she said it was the “easiest decision” she’s ever made:

“So I’m really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff.”

Awww!

