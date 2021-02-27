Ex-Girlfriend Reports Former Lover To FBI After He Allegedly Berated Her During Capitol Attack

Yeah, there’s one really good thing about being someone’s ex. If they’re up to some s**t, you totally won’t have any qualms about turning them in.

Take, for example, the case of Richard Michetti‘s former girlfriend (who has chosen to remain anonymous). Richard, who participated in the Capitol Riots back in January, allegedly took a break from his activities to send a few choice messages to his ex.

Ugh. We’re just over here shaking our head RN.

The Philadelphia man appeared in court on February 23 to testify about his involvement in the attacks, and FBI Special Agent Christopher Dillon submitted an affidavit revealing some of the alleged text messages Richard sent to his ex that day.

In one of the texts, authorities say Mitchetti wrote:

“If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron.”

WTF. So, first of all, facts aside — like how voting works — it just shows how disrespectful he is that he would call anyone a moron for not sharing the same views he does — especially extremist views.

Here’s another text:

“This is our country do you think we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything. he vote was fraud and trump won but they won’t audit the votes.”

Uhhh… who’s living like a king? Surely not most Americans, especially not after the Trump era. Anyway, this definitely seems like some next level lunacy.

Fortunately, his ex-girlfriend — identified as Witness or W1 — stood up for herself via text and came back at him about his accusations. Of course, he wasn’t having any of that. He ended up responding more firmly with:

“I understand your point but what I’m saying is … the election was rigged and everyone knows it. All’s we wanted was an investigation that’s it. And they couldn’t investigate the biggest presidential race in history with mail in ballots who everyone knows is easy to fraud.”

Uh, everyone? Or just people who are desperate to not be the losing side? Wow. Just wow. How do you even argue with someone like that? Even hardcore Trump boot licker Mitch McConnell said these claims were bogus.

In any event, Richard is being charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and obstructing congressional business. We’ll just have to wait and see what the outcome of this mess is. However, fortunately we have people like his girlfriend reporting texts like these, and hopefully it works toward eradicating some of the remnants of hate leftover from an administration that caused so much harm.

But what do you all think, Perezcious readers?

