Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Drown & Then Bury Wife Alive At Popular Tourist Beach

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A southern California man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly trying to drown his wife — and then later attempting to bury her alive in the sand — at Coronado Beach in San Diego, California.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, according to a statement published Thursday by the City of Coronado Police Department. Thankfully, the woman escaped the alleged attempted murder and was able to flag down assistance, averting what could have been a far worse tragedy.

Related: Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating Teen Ex-Girlfriend To Death In Parking Lot

Per the police department, the man arrested and charged in the attack was identified at Jose Luis Mares III (pictured in inset, above right), a 23-year-old from Moreno Valley, California. Apparently, he and his wife — who was not named in the report — had traveled together down to the beach in the peninsula city near San Diego from their Inland Empire hometown at some point on Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear what prompted the alleged attack, but cops say Mares and his wife eventually got into an argument on the beach, after which “the suspect began attacking his wife.” In doing so, the department said, Mares grabbed her by her hair, dragging her to the waves in an attempt to “throw her in the ocean” before trying to “bury her in a hole in the sand” that had previously been dug by children earlier in the day. OMG!

The woman managed to escape the alleged attack at that point, and ran to a side street just off the beach, where she flagged own a passing car at around 9:00 p.m. local time. According to authorities, she told the passersby that “her husband had just tried to kill her on the beach,” and requested they call 9-1-1 on her behalf. First responders arrived moments later, and the woman was taken to the hospital. As of Friday morning, her status and condition was unclear.

Mares was discovered by police later on Thursday night, hiding in the backyard of a home less than a mile away from where the alleged incident took place.

According to CBS 8 San Diego, Mares had been on parole after serving three years of a prison sentence for a 2017 carjacking in Los Angeles County. He had also been previously convicted of two counts of burglary in a separate case.

Related: ‘Home Improvement’ Child Star Pleads Guilty To Two Charges In Domestic Violence Case

The 23-year-old man was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail early Thursday morning. He remains there today and may be there for quite a while, considering he’s being held without bail. He is being charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and a parole violation.

According to People, it’s unclear whether he has yet obtained legal representation or entered a plea in his case as of Friday morning. Here’s more on the horrifying case, from CBS 8 San Diego (below):

Wow.

Such a horrifying ordeal… And yet, thank goodness the woman at least escaped with her life.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her now, as she recovers from this terrible incident.

[Image via CBS 8 San Diego/YouTube/California Department of Corrections]