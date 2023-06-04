Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Allegedly Owes Disbarred Attorney $152K In Legal Fees, Lawsuit Says!

Anna Sorokin’s legal troubles are far from over…

According to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit obtained by The New York Post, the 32-year-old convicted fraudster – who was also known as Anna Delvey – allegedly owes her disbarred attorney Audrey A. Thomas more than $152,000! And not only has Anna not fully paid her former lawyer, but she also made some false accusations against her in an attempt to cough up the cash, per the suit!

For those who have not seen the Netflix series about her crimes, Inventing Anna, the con artist was convicted of eight felony charges in 2019 after posing as a German heiress with a $67 million trust fund and scamming more than $200,000 from New York City socialites, banks, and hotels. She then hired Audrey in 2020 to represent her in her immigration case and appeal her criminal conviction. After her conviction, a judge – who claimed to be “stunned by the depth of [her] deception” – sentenced Anna to four to 15 years in prison and forced to pay $199,000 in restitution to the victims.

Anna ended up being released from prison on good behavior only two years into her sentence. However, her freedom was short-lived because she was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement six weeks later after overstaying her visa. Anna was released on bond and is on house arrest while awaiting for the court to decide on her stay in the country.

Amid this situation, Anna fired Audrey in April 2022 – and they’ve been fighting it out in court ever since. She filed a lawsuit against the ex-attorney, claiming she was withholding records in her immigration and criminal case. But per the new Manhattan Supreme Court filing, Anna allegedly owes Audrey “astronomical legal fees.” The lawsuit alleged that the scammer “was able to remain in the United States because while she was taken to the airport and literally sitting in the gate area with her belongings in garbage bags, [Thomas] filed a writ and secured a stay from deportation removal.”

Although Audrey has since been disbarred in November for allegedly robbing an elderly client (No, we’re not joking), she still feels like she should be compensated for the work she’d done for Anna. The court papers stated:

“The disbarment… does not negate the balance that the defendant owes.”

We’ll have to see if Anna will be handing over the cash to her former attorney! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via CNN/YouTube]