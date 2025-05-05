Got A Tip?

Cheryl Burke

Fans Concerned After Cheryl Burke's Shocking New Makeup-Free Video: 'Unrecognizable'

Fans Concerned After Cheryl Burke's Shocking Makeup-Free Video: 'Unrecognizable'

Cheryl Burke posted a makeup-free TikTok — and it has her fans’ jaws on the floor!

Wednesday, the Dancing With The Stars alum took to her social media to share a video talking about “navigating life transitions with grace” and how to accept change. A great subject to talk about in the classic “get ready with me” style! But commenters could only focus on her “unrecognizable” appearance without any makeup.

See Cheryl’s surprising new look (below):

Cheryl Burke no makeup
(c) Cheryl Burke/TikTok
(c) Cheryl Burke/TikTok
(c) Cheryl Burke/TikTok

Wow!

Related: OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards!

In the replies, fans wrote:

“Unrecognizable.”

“What happened to her face”

“wow….I don’t mean this to be mean but her face looks sooooo different all of a sudden. I hope she is ok.”

“I had no clue who this was”

“Ozempic?”

Some social media users came to her defense, though, commenting:

“If you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all”

“So many rude comments. You all realize Cheryl is reading them.”

“Women need to support women…”

See the full video (below):

@cherylburkeofficial

Get ready with me while I talk about navigating life transitions with grace — Because starting over doesn’t mean starting from scratch. Whether it’s a new chapter, a hard goodbye, or a shift you didn’t see coming… It’s okay to honor the mess and the magic… What’s one life transition you’re currently moving through? ???????????????? #getreadywithme #mentalhealthmatters #surrender #change #evolve #fyp

♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version – Andy Morris

Cheryl has been going through it in the public eye since her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in 2022. We just hope she’s ok!

[Image via Cheryl Burke/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 10:10am PDT

