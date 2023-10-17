Did Justin Bieber Just Drop A BIG Baby Hint With New Social Media Post?!

Do the Biebers have baby fever? Justin and Hailey Bieber might after meeting their new “niece” for the first time — at least, that’s what fans think (or hope)!

Justin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two adorable pictures of himself meeting the newborn of his bestie, E! News host Jason Kennedy, for the first time. In the photos, the 29-year-old pop star can be seen cradling the infant, adorably named Poppy Ford Kennedy, while feeding her from a bottle. He wrote in the caption of the post:

“Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy. Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. they now have two beautiful babies that I’m absolutely obsessed with.”

See the post (below):

AWWW!

And as you can expect, fans were freaking out over the sweet photo. More than that, some followers feel Justin was dropping some hints about him and Hailey starting a family:

“he wants to be a dad so bad” “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING IN THE WORLD” “We want a baldwin-bieber babyyyy.” “You and babies will always melt my heart.” “Looking forward to the news of your baby.” “I NEED A BIEBER BABY.”

Hmm…

Perezcious readers know that Justin hasn’t been shy about wanting to have children with Hailey in the future. During a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Baby artist shared that he’s down to have as many children as “Hailey is wishing to push out,” adding:

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Could this be the year for the Biebers? We’ll see! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

