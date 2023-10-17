Britney Spears Says Justin Timberlake Got Her Pregnant -- Then Talked Her Into Getting An Abortion!

Is this what Justin Timberlake was so “concerned” about coming out in The Woman In Me?!

Britney Spears is letting it all out in her new memoir, and according to TMZ, that includes dropping a “bombshell” about her relationship with JT! Multiple sources told the outlet on Tuesday that the Circus singer reveals in the book she got pregnant while with the *NSYNC star, but after many heart-wrenching conversations, they both agreed she would get an abortion.

Apparently, Brit thought Justin was the love of her life when they dated from 1999 to 2002. Two sources even told the outlet she was so serious about him, she wanted to get married! But before that could happen, she got knocked up in late 2000. Because of her strong connection to the musician, her immediate reaction wasn’t to get an abortion — but this was also due to the fact she’d grown up raised not to do so because of religious beliefs and what she learned from her family.

Related: Willow & Jaden ‘Feel Bad’ For Will Amid Jada’s Endless Marriage Reveals



On her thought process at the time, she writes in the book, per People‘s exclusive excerpt:

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

They were both just 19 at the time and she claims the boy bander wasn’t ready to have a family because of their young ages. She writes:

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

While she felt “conflicted” about what to do, they ultimately agreed getting an abortion was the right choice for them. Still, it haunted her for years, and she would speak about it to people in private. Whoa. She maintains she never would have chosen an abortion if Justin hadn’t pushed her into it:

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

On the decision now she says:

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Of course, the Grammy winner did go on to have a family a few short years later, just not with JT. She welcomed two children with Kevin Federline, sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, in 2005 and 2006, respectively. JT now shares Silas and Phineas with his wife Jessica Biel. So, it all happened for a reason, but we can’t imagine how hard this must have been! It really sounds like she didn’t want to do it!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Ellen Show/YouTube]