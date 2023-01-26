Got A Tip?

Listen To This: Slim Sushi!

Joji has been releasing exquisite, downtempo peak chill music. But….

A few years ago he was known as Filthy Frank and we love that the same person who did Glimpse Of Us also did THIS.

Nickelodeon Girls could easily have been something from Eminem’s early body of work.

This is truly filthy hip hop – and it slaps so hard!

SO GOOD!

Yes, it’s old. But it’s new to us!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Joji!

Jan 26, 2023 11:03am PDT

