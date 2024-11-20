Florence Pugh Had To Freeze Her Eggs At Just 27 Due To Medical Condition!

Florence Pugh is opening up about her surprise struggle with fertility at just 27 years old.

Motherhood: a dream role the We Live in Time actress envisioned herself playing ever since childhood. But there’s no rush, right? She’s only in her 20s and her acting career is booming! So why not wait? Well, had she not had a difficult conversation with her doctor, she may have found she was too late.

Florence appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the SHE MD podcast, where she opened up about learning she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis — both known for causing infertility. The Dune: Part Two star revealed she met with Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi last year, who asked if she’d ever had an egg count done to get a read on her fertility:

“She asked if I’d ever had an egg count done and I was like, ‘No what do you mean? I’m so young. Why do I need an egg count?’”

It was after that she learned about both her diagnoses — which concerned her doctor as Florence said she wanted to wait up to five years to have babies. So the medical professional advised her to freeze her eggs! At just 27 years old! Florence revealed the suggestion took her by complete surprise:

“It was just so bizarre because my family are baby making machines. When mom had babies into her 40s, my gran had babies throughout. I just never assumed that I was going to be in any way different and that there was going to be an issue with it. It just really wasn’t a red flag for me. Then of course, I learned completely different information, age 27, that I need to get my eggs out and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-bobbling realization. One that I’m really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I’ve been wanting kids since I was a child.”

What a difficult reality to come to terms with! She’s so lucky she got checked and has the resources to freeze her eggs so she CAN follow through with that childhood dream. Eventually.

Related: Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son Knox! He’s So Tall Now!

Specifically speaking about PCOS, the now-28-year-old explained:

“I’d heard of it. I didn’t think that it was something that is common. I really just thought that it was something that you’d feel and that you’d know you had and that it wasn’t really a worry. Then of course, you find out you do and you realize you have to change your lifestyle and you have to figure out when you can be proactive and think ahead into the future, which I think for lots of young women, that’s not really necessarily what you’re thinking of doing when you’re in your 20s or even younger.”

Seriously! But since receiving her diagnoses, the Oppenheimer star has influenced several of her friends to get checked as well:

“I’ve been able to tell my friends about what I’m going through. And since then, I think two or three of my friends have gone to go and get checked because of my findings and they’ve also found that they have the same thing. So already just by me learning the tiniest bit of information, it’s led for other women to go and check to see if they also have the same.”

Wow! Good for her for using this all as an opportunity to help others. We’re glad she was able to freeze some eggs just as a bit of insurance! Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Q with Tom Power/YouTube]