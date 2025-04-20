Got A Tip?

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Explains Why Dating Her Is So ‘Tricky’

Florence Pugh is getting candid about her dating life.

Earlier this week, the Thunderbolts star sat down with Harper’s Bazaar and opened up about how much fame has taken over her life since her early days breaking into the Hollywood scene at just 17. Now 29, the English actress told the outlet:

“I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much.”

Beyond dating opportunities, Flo has missed everything from birthdays, to barbecues, and family gatherings. However, she’s more recently gotten to a place where she feels inclined to take back control of her personal life rather than continuing to let it pass her:

“I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me any more.”

The Black Widow star noted that she came to this realization after filming We Live in Time, which deals with her character’s mortality. Without naming names, the actress informed the outlet she’s currently in love and is trying to change how she approaches a relationship this time around — especially since she’s become aware of his “tricky” it is to be with her:

“I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy! I’m tricky — I’m always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that — I want a family.”

While she hasn’t officially confirmed it, multiple outlets have reported Florence is currently dating Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole. Before him, she was in a lengthy relationship with Zach Braff, who is over 20 years her senior.

We hope she finds everything she’s looking for!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Apr 20, 2025 08:09am PDT

