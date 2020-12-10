Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant Is Pregnant!

The quarantine babies are starting to roll in!

The latest of many reality stars to announce their pregnancy is Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant. The MTV personality shared the news with fans on Instagram, where she flaunted her baby bump alongside boyfriend Gus Gazda. In the photo, she held a sign that read: “Baby Gazda coming May 2021.”

Nilsa captioned the shot:

“Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin.. “

One fan poked fun at the 26-year-old’s ex, co-star Gus Smyrnios, saying he must be “punching the air rn.” Nilsa replied:

“nope, he is genuinely happy for my boyfriend and I. Friends support one another “

Meanwhile, another co-star, Candace Rice, commented:

“Omg! Imma be the auntie in the furr coat that send the expensive presents and rock the baby in 6 in heels! Congratulations Nilly!! So excited for you! Most beautiful mama I’ve ever seen! “

Other Floribama family members including Codi Butts and Kirk Medas also extended their congratulations. The latter took to Twitter to share this hilarious observation:

“A whole lotta my friends got pregnant during 2020. That’s what happens when you freak-a-leeks get stuck in the house. Nothing but hunchin”

LOLz. No lies detected!

Congratulations to Nilsa and Gus!

