Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals She's Pregnant -- And Ex Ben Higgins Reacts!

Lauren Bushnell Lane is pregnant!

The former recipient of the final rose on The Bachelor revealed her amazing good news on Sunday. Now married to country music star Chris Lane, the 30-year-old announced it to the world with an Instagram video showing a sonogram of the couple’s coming first child. So great!!!

Related: YouTube Star Arrested After Allegedly Killing Pregnant GF At Subscriber’s Request

Writing in the caption of the heartwarming video, the reality TV star revealed (below):

“A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Love it!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww!

Her husband couldn’t resist making a little joke while showing his pride for their coming bundle of joy! The country crooner wrote in his own post about the pregnancy:

“Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama.”

LOLz!

But Lauren’s husband wasn’t the only one to share in the good news!

Her former fiancé Ben Higgins, to whom she got engaged at the end of season 20 of The Bachelor, also shared his well wishes over the reveal. Writing in the comments, Ben shared:

“Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!”

We feel the same way! So great!!

[Image via Lauren Bushnell Lane/Ben Higgins/Instagram]