Florida Mom Mysteriously Goes Missing Hours After Heading To Pick Up 4-Year-Old Daughter From Her Ex

A search is underway for a Florida mom who mysteriously vanished hours after sending a cryptic text message to her father following a custody exchange with her child’s dad.

According to local news station WEAR-TV, Cassie Carli was supposed to meet up with her 4-year-old daughter Saylor’s father on Sunday at 7 p.m. near Juana’s Grill at Navarre Beach. Her younger sister, Raeann Carli, told NBC‘s Dateline that the two normally met at a Walmart located in Destin — halfway between Navarre and Panama City, where the man resides. But for some unknown reason, they decided to change the location over the weekend:

“She was having to live with my dad until she got back on her feet completely. She went to go pick up Saylor because it was his weekend. This is a normal – every other weekend drop-off exchange thing. And they were just meeting right down the road this time.”

Almost three hours later, her dad received a text message from the 37-year-old saying that she was having some issues with her car and her phone battery was running low, WEAR-TV reports. However, that ended up being the last time anyone has heard from Cassie.

When she never returned home on Sunday night, her family quickly became worried and reported her missing the next day. The Santa Rosa County police have since launched a search for the momma. And while authorities have found her car near the drop-off location at Juana’s Boat Ramp on Navarre Beach on Tuesday morning, she is still missing at this time. Sharing pictures of Cassie on Facebook, law enforcement said:

“The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a missing/endangered persons investigation. We are currently searching for Cassie Catherine Carli. She is 37 years of age. She was last seen on Navarre Beach on Sunday evening. Her car has been recovered but she is still missing. … This remains a very active investigation.”

​​Friend Sam Porter told WEAR-TV that Saylor’s father told Cassie’s dad that he had dropped her off at Porter’s house – which apparently was not true. Thankfully, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has found the daughter safe. Police said in an update on Facebook:

“Santa Rosa County Detectives have confirmed that 4 year old Saylor is safe. We continue to search for Cassie Carli.”

Amid the search for Cassie, a candlelight vigil took place on Tuesday evening in the parking lot near Juana’s Boat Ramp on Navarre Beach, where loved ones gathered to pray for her return. Porter told the outlet at the time:

“I am very hopeful. Cassie is a fighter. There are a lot of prayers going up for Cassie right now.”

Carli is approximately 5-foot-5 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. According to her sister, she has a tattoo of a tribal mark on her lower back and a lizard on her foot. Police have asked that anyone with information contact their Major Crimes Unit at 850-983-1190.

We are just hoping that Cassie is found safe and is reunited with her daughter and loved ones as soon as possible. Keeping the family in our thoughts as they continue their search for her.

[Image via Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office]