Missing 5-Year-Old Girl's Parents Told Sister She Was Eaten By Wolves

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The father of a missing girl has been sentenced to one year in jail for endangering his other daughter, who reportedly told police her sister was eaten by wolves.

According to reports, Andrew Carlson (above, left) pleaded guilty to child endangerment on Monday morning as the search continues for his 5-year-old daughter Oakley Carlson. The two child endangerment charges involved exposing his children to methamphetamine; and while he received the maximum sentence, Andrew could be freed as early as August.

Before his sentencing in Grays Harbor County in Washington state on Monday, Andrew said he regretted his “failing as a father,” telling the court:

“I haven’t done a lot of things correctly for the past seven years or so. I’m very ready to turn that around, and if I can’t be a father to my children, then I can at least be an example that they can look at and say that I did the right thing.”

Oakley’s mother Jordan Bowers (above, right) is expected to stand trial for similar charges after rejecting a deal and pleading not guilty. However, the parents have not been charged in relation to Oakley’s disappearance!

The search for the young girl began after a concerned citizen requested that authorities do a wellness check on the child. The young girl was returned to Bowers and Carlson, her biological parents, in November 2019, despite her foster parents feeling that the decision to send Oakley back to the duo was “rushed.”

Foster mother Jamie Jo Hiles reportedly told social services the placement was not safe. Her foster parents said the last time they saw Oakley alive was at the end of November 2021.

Officials grew more concerned when Oakley’s siblings shared unsettling information with the detective about their sister’s disappearance. Her 9-year-old brother said he “has witnessed Jordan beat Oakley with a belt and has been worried about her starving.”

Meanwhile, the missing girl’s sister claimed “her mother Jordan has told her not to talk about Oakley,” per court docs — and that the mother also said, “she had gone out into the woods and had been eaten by wolves.”

So… the mother told her that? Yet didn’t report it? This is suspicious as hell right here…

Andrew is a former Aberdeen Police Officer who was decommissioned in 2017 for making a false and misleading statement. Jordan has a criminal history that includes felony convictions for drugs and theft.

A chemical dependency hearing has been scheduled for Andrew in September. Pending this hearing, he’s not allowed to have contact with anyone under 18 except his children.

We can only hope Oakley is found unharmed. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or contact Detective Sgt. Paul Logan at 360-964-1729 or by email at [email protected]

