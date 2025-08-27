Why The Florida Nurse Who Got Caught With Stepson As Husband Walked In Was Given A Slap On The Wrist!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A shocking verdict is in for the Florida nurse who was caught allegedly having sex with her stepson… By the boy’s father!

Soooo, you remember the awful story that sounded like the plot of a bad porno? You know, the one with Alexis Von Yates — the woman who allegedly had sex with her then-15-year-old stepson?

For those who don’t remember, the boy was visiting his father in Florida for the summer when the then-35-year-old reportedly took advantage of him. It was during a late night after she put her two young children down for bed that she returned to the living room to accompany the teen. Her husband — the boy’s father — was out working late as a lineman, when cops say she broke out a THC vape and started using it with the teen. An affidavit revealed that after hours of watching movies and playing video games, Yates made her move:

“Ms. Yates told Victim that she was ‘horny’. Victim laid on top of Ms. Yates. Ms. Yates allowed Victim to kiss Ms Yates’ neck, pull down Ms. Yates’ shorts and underwear to her ankles.”

They then began having sex when the teen’s father got home unexpectedly and busted them. The shocked father whisked his son away to his grandfather’s house and told him he “ruined his life” on the way there.

Yates was arrested in November and charged with sexual battery on a person aged 12 to 18 by someone in a position of familial or custodial authority, to which she pled not guilty. She also had her nursing license revoked. You can read all about the teen’s recollection of the disturbing abuse HERE.

But while her felony charge may carry a punishment of up to life in prison, she’s getting little more than a slap on the wrist… And the family actually OK’d it!

According to multiple outlets, Yates agreed last week to plead no contest to a charge of lewd and lascivious battery, which reportedly stunned the judge as it’s a “significant downward departure” from her original charge.

So why the HELL would the teen’s family want to have mercy on this predator instead of going full force for the original charge? Well, because they didn’t want to force the teen to face her! According to RadarOnline, he’s receiving mental health counseling out of state and the family does not wish to force him back to Florida to appear in court to face his abuser.

WOW…

Don’t get us wrong — we’re glad the family is prioritizing protecting the underage boy. But Yates sure is getting off light…

What are your thoughts??

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

[Images via Marion County Jail]