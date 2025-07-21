Former Employee Of Busted Astronomer CEO Comes Forward With New Claims Against Him!

More claims are trickling out about the type of dude Andy Byron is… And they’re not great!

The (now former) Astronomer CEO who was infamously caught cheating on his wife at that Coldplay concert last week was, surprise surprise, not the greatest dude in other respects. That’s at least what one of his former employees thinks!

Over the weekend, a man named Stefan Manfreda came forward with a seething video exposing Byron for some of the nasty business dealings under his belt. In a video on Instagram, Mandreda started off:

“If you think his marriage is the only thing Andy Byron ran into the ground, then I’ve got a funny story about karma for you.”

Oof…

He went on:

“Before being Astronomer’s CEO, Andy Byron was also Chief Revenue Officer of a different software company where he hired a lot of hard working great people with high hopes for their careers by promising them the opportunity of a lifetime that would completely change their future, [and] solve any financial worries their family or children might ever have.”

That sounds great in theory… But actually turned out doing quite the opposite for these people! Manfreda continued:

“I also had the questionable privilege of being interviewed and hired by him. As you can imagine, he’s very persuasive considering he managed to convince his own Chief People Officer to go to a public concert while they were having an affair. He also convinced me and a lot of my former colleagues to join him in that company. He convinced the investors to invest almost $2 billion. Myself and countless other employees invested their savings into employee stock options, and in a tale as old as capitalism itself, when the company went bust and was sold off for pennies on the dollar, him and other top level executives left with golden parachutes worth millions of dollars while low level employees like myself and many of my colleagues lost tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own savings.”

That is SO f**ked up!!!

But alas, karma has come for him. And Manfreda couldn’t be happier to see the businessman’s career crumble:

“Two lessons out of this: if somebody promises a no-brainer opportunity of a lifetime, be very skeptical. And if you badly treat and take advantage of people, karma will at some point get you. And sometimes that karma is called Chris Martin of Coldplay. Viva La Vida.”

LOLz!

In the wake of the scandal, Byron has resigned from his position at Astronomer. He’s also apparently going to lose his wife — and rightly so.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

