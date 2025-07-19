Astronomer CEO Resigns After His Affair Is Exposed At Coldplay Concert!

Andy Byron is stepping down from his position at Astronomer!

A spokesperson for the tech company confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday that he officially resigned as CEO after he was caught cheating with his HR Chief during a Coldplay concert earlier this week. They said:

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.”

Related: Coldplay Affair CEO Was Allegedly A Horrible Boss At Last Job

Now, Astromoner’s board will “ search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder,” but Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will continue to serve as interim CEO. The statement continued:

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems.”

Wow! As the concertgoer who filmed the big affair reveal said, “play stupid games… win stupid prizes!” And karma got him good! You know the company has been in the spotlight over the past few days, all because its now-former CEO went viral online. Camera caught Andy cuddling up to his HR Head at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday. His arms were wrapped around Kristin, but the second the pair saw themselves on the jumbotron, they panicked, broke apart, and tried to duck out of sight.

Chris Martin jokingly called them out for either being camera-shy… or having an affair. Well, it was the latter! Internet sleuths soon found out Andy is married and that the woman he was with, Kristin Cabot, is his employee, not his wife. His actual wife is named Megan Kerrigan Byron, with whom he shares two children. However, he may not be married to her for much longer! Especially not if she sees that new video of Andy and Kristin smooching at the show!

After the viral video, Astronomer launched an investigation into his behavior. They also suspended both Andy and Kristin pending the results of the investigation. However, he made a decision to leave! And he is now out of a job! Whether Kristin will follow in her lover’s footsteps, we’ll see!

Reactions to the latest chapter in the saga? We wonder what Chris thinks about everything! LOLz! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]