Chris Martin Playfully Warns Coldplay Fans About Cameras In First Concert Since Astronomer CEO Affair Was Exposed!

Chris Martin isn’t going to make the same mistake twice.

After unintentionally creating a moment that will forever go down in pop culture history earlier this week, Chris is making sure to tread carefully going forward. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, we’re referring to the infamous moment at Coldplay’s Massachusetts concert on Wednesday when the kiss cam accidentally exposed a high-profile affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot. See (below):

trouble in paradise?? ???? #coldplay #boston #coldplayconcert #kisscam #fyp

While the band may have gotten a TON of attention from the viral moment, it’s not necessarily something Chris is keen on repeating. So he’s making sure to warn fans in advance!

On Saturday night, Coldplay performed at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, where Chris reminded fans cameras would be showing fans on screen — so to look their best! Wink wink! He joked:

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

While flashing a cheeky grin, he added:

“So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

You can see the footage (below):

HA!

The fan who uploaded the video also noted that exactly “zero couples were shown on the jumbotron.” LOLz!

In the wake of Byron and Cabot’s affair being exposed, they were suspended by Astronomer before the CEO made the decision to fully resign.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Jul 20, 2025 15:15pm PDT

