Former NFL Star Rudi Johnson Has Died By Suicide At 45

Former NFL running back Rudi Johnson — who was one of the most powerful and consistent rushers of the 2000s — has tragically died by suicide. He was just 45 years old.

According to TMZ Sports, law enforcement insiders confirmed that Johnson passed away shortly after midnight on Tuesday down in Florida. No further details on his manner of death have yet been reported.

Johnson went to Auburn University for his college football career, then rose to prominence as the workhorse running back of the Cincinnati Bengals for several seasons before finishing off his playing time with the Detroit Lions.

He had been struggling with mental health issues, per the news report, along with what those close to him believe may have been the effects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. Also known as CTE, that’s the brain disease that has cast a dark shadow over the game of football. According to a family source, he could not overcome that never-ending battle.

Despite those struggles, Johnson remained committed to serving others. His family shared that he’d been doing everything he could to help people on and off the field, including through some notable foundation work.

Selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft, Rudi’s rise was electric. After limited action in his first two seasons, he put up nearly 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a 24-year-old. Then, over the next three seasons, he was one of the league’s foremost backs, racking up over 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns.

After that aforementioned brief stint with the Lions in 2008, Johnson’s NFL career came to a close. But like we said, his impact didn’t stop when he hung up his cleats; Johnson created a foundation focused on helping children and families through several community programs.

The outpouring of love following his death has been powerful. Bengals president Mike Brown remembered the man he once called one of his most reliable players:

“Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us. He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

And former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, who guided Johnson during his college days, echoed the deep sadness felt by all who knew him:

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true Auburn great and one of my former players, Rudi Johnson. Rudi was more than just an elite running back. He was a true Auburn man on and off the field. My prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Rest in peace, Rudi.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

