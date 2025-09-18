Charlie Sheen 'Could Tell' Matthew Perry 'Wasn’t Sober' -- A Whole Year Before His Death

Charlie Sheen says he could tell that Matthew Perry wasn’t sober a full year before the sitcom star’s ketamine-caused death.

In comments made on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week, the Major League star spoke about Perry, who died back in October of 2023 from a tragic ketamine overdose. In his chat with host Piers Morgan, Sheen said he “could tell” Perry wasn’t sober nearly an entire year prior to that tragedy — which, if that’s the case, wow.

The way Sheen claims he knew about Perry’s ongoing addiction battle came about because of Matthew’s memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. That book came out in November 2022, and in the first few weeks after its release, Sheen made the sobriety struggle realization while watching Perry promote it. Sheen said:

“I could tell he wasn’t sober talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery.”

The Two And A Half Men star went on to add that he particularly “felt really bad” for Perry after listening to the memoir’s audiobook version. In fact, it was that audio version which clued Charlie in on Matthew’s battle. Telling Piers he “could see” Perry wasn’t sober just by listening carefully to the audiobook, Sheen explained:

“When I heard a little snippet [of the audiobook], he didn’t have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had delivering comedy or [doing] anything at the level that he did.”

Sheen went on to add that he “didn’t know Matthew that well” on a personal level, but hearing the way the Friends star spoke on the audiobook recording made Charlie think he was listening to “a man who was… handicapped.”

Yeesh.

FWIW, Perry’s memoir included an, um, interesting line about Sheen. At one point, the late television sitcom star wrote:

“F**k Charlie Sheen. I’m going to be just as famous one day.”

But that line did NOT offend Charlie! He said that he’d “wanted to reach out” to Perry before his death so they could talk about the memoir, but it didn’t happen. Even so, Charlie enjoyed Matthew’s book after it came out. He revealed:

“I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it. And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it. … I could feel that sort of the prison that he put himself in.”

Wow. Weirdly powerful stuff.

BTW, you can watch Charlie’s full interview with Piers (below):

Reactions?! Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

