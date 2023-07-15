Kim Zolciak Implied To Police Kroy Biermann Has CTE From Football!

Kim Zolciak has some concerns about her husband, Kroy Biermann…

According to Us Weekly, the 45-year-old television personality fears the former football player may suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE. Kim made the shocking admission during a phone call with Milton County officer James Spivey back in May – months before their reconciliation. She alleged to the police officer Kroy locked her out of their home while she was attempting to get her medication, saying:

“He’s diabolical, he just wants to create havoc. I mean you would think I cheated on the guy, the way he f**king behaves. It’s, like, super strange, erratic behavior and I never know who I’m going to get.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed Kroy “kicked in the door” and “let the alarm go off” at one point. Spivey got in contact with the 37-year-old and told Kim that he left her medication in the hallway so she could get her meds. Although the Bravolebrity didn’t outwardly say Kroy had CTE, she seemed to imply it when she told the officer he needed to be “held accountable for these shenanigans.” To which Spivery replied:

“I know that’s what they’re looking into about all that CTE stuff because the responsibility of the league to you know, handle up on that and get a closer look at it beforehand. I don’t know if that’s what he’s dealing with, but you know.”

Per the Mayo Clinic, CTE is a degenerative brain disease, common among football players, that is believed to be caused by repeated trauma to the head. Symptoms include struggles with thinking and emotions, physical problems, and other behaviors. Since playing for the Atlanta Falcons between 2008 and 2015, Kroy hasn’t mentioned any suspicions about suffering from the condition. But his wife seems positive he has it!

Kim went on to recall a previous incident with a former neighbor who suffered from the condition and eventually died from it. She pointed out on the call how she noticed similarities between the neighbor and Kroy’s recent behavior:

“[It is] the same exact symptoms, the same exact rage, the aggressions. You can’t calm Kroy down. Like, he literally goes from, like, crying, head into his hands, in the closet, on the floor.”

Ultimately, the reality star contemplated moving out and getting a “restraining order” following the situation. Of course, this messy situation took place during the couple’s split. They filed for divorce in May after more than a decade of marriage. For weeks, things between them grew nasty as they made some serious allegations about each other – including gambling addictions, drug problems, mental abuse, and kidnapping. Kim even claimed he placed a tracking device on her car! This also isn’t the first time that she has accused him of “aggressive” behavior.

It’s been one of the most tumultuous divorces we’ve seen in a while. But in a shocking turn of events, Kim and Kroy decided to call off their divorce and attempt to work things out for their children! Given the public attacks, it’s a bit puzzling as to how they could go from making these vicious allegations to wanting to give their marriage another shot. But it seems these two have a lot of work ahead of them to get to a better place in their relationship!

