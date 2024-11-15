Man Killed 17-Year-Old Girl's Parents After Meeting Her In 'Furry' Community

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A California man is facing life in prison after murdering a teen’s parents after meeting her in an online group.

Frank Sato Felix was found guilty of three counts each of first-degree murder, as well as enhancements of multiple murders on Tuesday, per a shocking press release from the Orange County District Attorney this week. These details go from the bizarre to… the horrifying.

Back in 2016, the then-25-year-old met a teenage girl online in a group pertaining furries. The 17-year-old “was introduced by her mother to the ‘furry’ subculture, which involves people dressing up in animal costumes” per prosecutors. From our very limited understanding, it’s not always necessarily a sexual fetish thing… but it’s not not a sexual fetish thing.

Jennifer Goodwill-Yost, 39, showed her daughter the community which allowed her to meet several new friends, which included Felix as well as a 21-year-old Army mechanic named Joshua Charles Acosta. The trio became close, with the teen and Felix eventually becoming “romantically involved” — something her parents did not approve of. Um, yeah — 25 and 17? Of course they weren’t happy!

After finding out about the relationship, Jennifer and husband Christopher Yost, the girl’s stepfather, told Felix to stay away. Melinda Giles, a friend who met the mother-daughter duo at a furry convention, told Army Times:

“To protect her daughter, Chris and Jenn were like, ‘We don’t want you to be friends with our daughter anymore’.”

Sadly, this is when Felix “became obsessed with” the teen. Per the Orange County Register, Senior Deputy District Attorney Seton Hunt said during the trial that after her parents forced the breakup, Felix “cut his arm in front of the girl”. He added:

“[Felix] became despondent and angry and eventually formulated a plan. [Felix and Acosta] determined they would solve the problem by saving the 17-year-old from the clutches of her mother and stepfather by murdering them.”

And that’s exactly what he did. Along with Acosta, he drove out to the teen’s home while she awaited their arrival. She planned to escape the home with her lover. The DA’s office reported:

“On September 24, 2016, Acosta and Felix drove to the Yosts’ Fullerton home to execute their plan to help the 17-year-old to escape the home until she turned 18.”

Family friend Arthur “Billy” Boucher was staying with the family, and to say he was at the wrong place at the wrong time is an understatement. The teen waited for Boucher to fall asleep, and snuck out to go wait in the truck with Felix. That’s when the massacre started. Acosta went inside the home and began shooting. He first shot the 28-year-old family friend while he was asleep, killing him. He then went upstairs and shot the girl’s mother in the face. The girl’s stepfather quickly tried to make an escape. He was fatally shot in the head while trying to get to the “outside patio area”.

After the murders, Acosta, Felix, and the young girl fled the scene. They went back to Felix’s home in Sun Valley where prosecutors said they “burned their clothes and attempted to destroy their cell phones”. So, so scary… but the saddest part is the teen had two younger sisters who were home that night and avoided the shooting…

According to prosecutors, the teen’s 6- and 9-year-old girls “woke up to find their parents dead along with their friend and called 911”. In the call, one of the little ones said:

“My dad is outside in the backyard dead, my mom is in her bed dead.”

Gut-wrenching. Those poor, poor babies…

After a quick investigation, Fullerton police apprehended Felix at his home in Sun Valley. They caught up to Acosta at Fort Irwin where he was stationed. Acosta, the shooter, was convicted first. In 2018, he was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting. After his guilty verdict this week, Felix is set to be sentenced in January 2025 — and faces the same fate.

Shockingly, he still seems to think he did the right thing! While testifying, the teen alleged she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather. She said she was “blackmailed” by Felix into having sex with him, too — or else he’d tell her mother about the abuse. The horrifying allegations are impossible to verify. Regardless, he reportedly told police:

“I knew she wouldn’t be safe if the parents weren’t killed.”

The teen has not had any charges filed against her yet, but the DA made it clear to TooFab that “there is no statute of limitations” on murder. So if more evidence comes to light, they may still charge her. It’s unclear where her little sisters ended up.

Wow. Such a grim case… a teen allegedly being prey for multiple grown men, two young girls turned into orphans, so many questions left, even all these years later… Just horrible.

[Image via Warner Bros TV/Netflix.]