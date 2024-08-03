OMG! French Pole Vaulter Sends Internet Into A Frenzy After His ‘Huge’ Penis Costs Him Olympic Medal!

One pole vaulter’s dreams of an Olympic medal were crushed this week – all because of his big ‘ol pole. And we are not talking about the stick used in the sport. Nope, it’s the one in his pants!

You read that right! French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati‘s penis was just so huge that it cost him a medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday! When the 21-year-old athlete launched himself into the air during the qualifying round for track and field, he managed to get himself over the height of the crossbar. However, he didn’t give himself enough clearance for his bulge because it ended up hitting the bar and knocking it down! Watch (below):

The most peculiar way to lose a pole vaulting Olympic competition. Athlete Anthony Ammirati, #today.pic.twitter.com/fqOnluvb5B — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 3, 2024

OMG! The epic fail did not automatically disqualify Anthony. However, his score for the vault after the mistake was 5.60 — making it too low for him to continue in the competition. And thus any hopes of winning a medal this year went away! What a devastating blow! Can you imagine having to explain to someone how your manhood cost you the medal?! Or the fact that it was viewed by the entire world and it became a meme? Yeah, people are having a field day on the internet over this wild moment! See the X (Twitter) reactions (below):

“When you’re about to win an Olympic medal but your massive d*ck gets in the way while the whole world watches in slow motion.” “21-year-old French pole-vaulter Anthony Ammirati may have lost out on Olympic Gold, but I see big things in his future.” “oh he brought that baguette to the games.” “Imagine losing Olympics cus you have huge d*ck” “I mean, if you’re going to be famous for losing a pole vault this is the way to do it.” “He’s going to stroll out of this Olympics with more ladies’ phone numbers than medals!” “When your pole wrecks your pole vault.” “When big d**k energy has an actual big d**k.” “Being unable to secure the gold medal in pole vaulting at the #Olympics because you had too much dingaling, still qualifies as winning. That’s just me. We see you, le king.” “The one time in your life you wish your pen15 was smaller.”

At this time, Anthony has not reacted to the peen incident — or his loss. However, France’s Envol sports club praised him on Instagram for trying his best:

“We are proud of you @anthony_ammirati despite the last two weeks of being physically disturbed you managed to show up, even though we are frustrated like you for that 5m70 bar.”

Better luck next time, Anthony! Hopefully, if he returns to the games in the future, this doesn’t happen again! Reactions to the bizarre moment, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

