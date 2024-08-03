Simone Biles Jabs Trump After Scoring Gold At Paris Olympics!

Simone Biles is on FIRE! And we don’t just mean every muscle being on target as she becomes the most highly decorated US gymnast of all time!

The athlete proved her GOAT status with two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, putting her at nine — the highest ever for a US competitor in her sport. That’s huge! But it’s also given her the confidence to clap back at everyone!

First there was former competitor Mykayla Skinner, who bashed the Team USA gymnastics roster as lazy and untalented. Simone put that hater in her place by captioning a pic of the team with their medals:

“lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions.”

SNAP! But she wasn’t done!

She also took a moment to rag on Donald Trump, who on the other end of the spectrum is giving maybe the worst performance of his political career this week. For those who didn’t see, he chose to do an interview with three Black female journalists at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday.

The journalists actually asked him about his horrid past comments, as well as his current positions on important matters — and it’s about damn time someone did. Really, just asking him to enunciate his policy positions was like pulling teeth, as it seemed he only had talking points for rallies. He had no knowledge of the Sonya Massey murder case despite his promise to give cops immunity, he didn’t seem to know what D.E.I. means, etc.

Despite many times on the campaign trail claiming immigrants were taking “Black jobs,” when asked what that means, he immediately buckled and said he just meant any jobs. Pfft. Probably because he really did mean something by it. Like, say, the racist dog whistle that “Black jobs” are lower stature, lower paying jobs. Manual labor and the service industry. That’s what he actually meant, right? He just suddenly knew he didn’t have the audience for that particular stereotyping.

But Black women are not letting him forget! Simone certainly isn’t! She once again rubbed her success in the face of someone who thinks of her as lesser. Reposting a tweet in which singer Ricky Davila pointed out “being the GOAT” and “dominating gymnastics” was her “Black job” she wrote:

“I love my black job”

I love my black job ???? https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Hell yeah!

Love how she’s showing all these naysayers! Of course she didn’t even have to say anything to make JD Vance look bad! It turns out Trump’s running mate talked crap four years ago, complaining about how everyone was praising her for being “weak” by stepping back from the Tokyo games. This was when she had “the twisties” and knew it would be dangerous for her to continue to compete. His quote resurfaced amid her victory.

Well, she shoved that in his face by taking the time she needed and proving she was right all along! LOVE how she’s putting these haters in their place!

