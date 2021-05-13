The FRIENDS Reunion First Teaser & INSANE List Of Guest Stars Is Here! WATCH!

It hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year? Hey, join the club, right?

But HBO Max will be there for you — with the long-awaited Friends reunion! They dropped the first teaser on Thursday, and like gum, it is perfection!

Ch-ch-check out the look at the entire cast back together AND learn the ridiculous number of celebrity guest stars who’ll be along for the ride (below)!

OK, so that may not have been much, but the streaming service also dropped the ludicrous list of guest stars for the special, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck (Richard!!!), James Michael Tyler (Gunther!!!), Maggie Wheeler (Janice!!!), Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Wow, what a collection of names! We don’t even know where to begin — were BTS even alive when Friends ended??

We can’t believe we’ll finally be able to see this — and soon! Friends: The Reunion premieres in two weeks, on Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max!

