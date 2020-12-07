The Truth Behind Courteney Cox's Thanksgiving Turkey Stunt Revealed!

Guess it wasn’t as easy as it looked!?
As you might remember, Courteney Cox called back to one of her iconic Friends moments for Thanksgiving 2020 — but the stunt was a lot more painful than it seemed!
Any fan of the sitcom would know that Court’s character Monica Geller dons a turkey on her head in the episode, “The One With All the Thanksgivings”:
Well, the Cougar Town actress decided to share a BTS of the poultry hat she recreated (with an actual turkey and not a prop like in the TV show) late Sunday night. And boy was it SUMTHIN’!
Ch-ch-check out the painful truth of it all (below)!
OUCHIE!!!
Also HOW did she breathe through the bag?! Dangerous!
Don’t try this at home, kids!
[Image via Courteney Cox/Instagram]
