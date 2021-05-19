FRIENDS Reunion Official Trailer Drops -- WATCH!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for!

If you’re like us, you’ve been DYING of anticipation for the long-awaited FRIENDS reunion — but the wait is almost over. The special will hit HBOMax on May 27, and the streaming service just released our first look at the cast returning to the iconic couch.

The reunion trailer promises a lot of great moments, including the cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc — testing their knowledge of the series in Monica and Rachel’s living room and reminiscing about their experience of the ’90s juggernaut at Central Perk. The titular friends re-read old scripts, laugh at old jokes, and get emotional together throughout the clip.

They also address important questions from the show, including the age-old: Were Ross and Rachel really on a break? While most of the cast says “yes,” Matt LeBlanc has a surprising response:

“Bulls**t.”

LOLz!

The trailer also teases an interview of the whole gang by James Corden, as well as cameos from Tom Selleck, aka Richard, and Maggie Wheeler, aka Janice. While there aren’t too many other famous faces in this sneak peek, we know there will be PLENTY more guests — everyone from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga to Malala Yousafzai.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer for yourself (below):

[Image via HBOMax/YouTube]