Gabby Petito Documentary Promises To 'Shed New Light' On Murder Investigation -- Get Your First Look

Now that the twisted saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie is over — well, mostly — the entire story is coming to the small screen.

Peacock is getting into the true crime documentary game with The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media. You can see the trailer for the expeditiously crafted doc, airing this Friday, December 17 (below).

According to the new streaming service, their doc “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion.” New? Inneresting.

Per the press release, the film “examines Gabby’s life through the curated lens she created and immerses the viewer in the world of social media sleuthing that was crucial to the case” and “gives a fresh take on the case that captivated millions with insight and reflections from her parents along the way.”

“The film also includes interviews with the journalists that covered the story from the very beginning as well as social media users who crowdsourced their time and uncovered new information and clues to help law enforcement.”

So they’re really focusing on the aspects of the case that made it so current, the social media sleuths, the real-time updates. But of course, it also features an interview with Gabby’s parents, who speak candidly “on the life of their daughter, sharing childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before.”

Sounds like it might be worth a watch. Take your first look (below):

[Image via Peacock/YouTube.]