Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Share Sweet Birthday Tribute For Daughter Zaya!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are showing all the love for Zaya!

The proud parents took to Instagram to celebrate their newly 14-year-old’s birthday, and it seems like the special day is going to be a memorable occasion! On Friday, the 39-year-old father shared a video clip on his story to show off an impressive setup for the big bash, which included a red carpet and shiny silver streamers. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Ooh, that looks like it is going to be so good!

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actress posted a stylish pic of the gal posing in a colorful tank top and white pants with flower attachments. Gabrielle also wrote a loving tribute, saying:

“Happy Birthday @zayawade. 14!!!! We you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my .”

Other family members joined in on the birthday fun too, including older brother Zaire who penned a heartfelt message of his own to Zaya:

“I’ll always be here to love & protect you, through thick n thin. You got a brother in me 5L no matter what and Ima make sure as you get older you understand that. I love you kid, happy g day @zayawade. Continue to inspire & persevere thru all! We got your back on this side Zaya.”

An of course, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kaavia had to say something to her older sister as well:

“Whatchu got juices & berries in there? you @zayawade & your hair. Happy Birthday!!!”

Happy birthday, Zaya!

