Gabrielle Union Says Dwayne Wade Does NOT Like It When She Gets Naked On TV!

It looks Gabriella Union has to warn her hubby Dwayne Wade about her intimate moments on LA’s Finest.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old actress dished on the Renaissance Man podcast that the basketball player doesn’t like to watch her saucy s*x scenes on the Netflix comedy action crime series.

In the recent interview, she gave an impression of how her husband reacts, saying:

“He’ll ask before each episode: ‘Are you naked in this one?’ Sometimes I forget because we shot this stuff a year ago. And we’ll sit there with the whole family, popcorn, and he’s like…”

Oops! *shrugs shoulders*

In her new show, the Bring It On star played a cop alongside Jessica Alba, and it has a ton of sensual moments that the 39-year-old apparently can’t handle. LOLZ!

The actress also admitted her on-screen escapades can cause problems for her children. The couple share one daughter together, Kaavia James Union, 2. The Miami Heat alum also has three children from previous relationships, Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7. In the interview, she confessed.

“The older boys were like, ‘I am getting murdered at school,’ like with the s*x scenes and all that.”

Despite the issues it potentially causes, the Nebraska native revealed she’ll keep flaunting her body while she still has it, adding:

“Everyone will just adjust.”

Right on, girl!!

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time the kids had to deal with their parents’ crazy antics or their second-hand embarrassment for them.

On Sunday, January 17, the shooting guard celebrated his 39th birthday in his birthday suit, and he released the evidence to his Instagram. In the post, he posed with no clothes on while his wife stood in front of him in a white, fluffy robe. He captioned the nearly NSFW post, writing:

“Birthday behavior!! 39 is already looking up”

Of course, three out of his four children noticed the interesting ‘gram and expressed their dislike of the photo. The baller’s oldest son, Zaire, was the first to respond, expressing:

“This isn’t what i wanted to wake up to.”

We imagine not so.

His daughter, Zaya, also had something to say, commenting:

“Ayooooo chill, I just got on.”

It’s probably not something you want to see the moment you log on to IG.

We couldn’t forget his youngest daughter, who also has an account set up for her and didn’t hold back her disappointment either.

“Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

Apparently, not! Sorry, kids, but it looks like you’ll have to deal with it some more because they’re not stopping anytime soon. As the momma-of-four said, she’s still going to rock what she’s got!

What do U think about Gabrielle’s husband not being able to watch her raunchy scenes? Let us know in the comments (below)!

