Gal Gadot Reveals Why She Thinks Snow White Flopped… And Fans Have A LOT To Say!

Gal Gadot is addressing why Snow White flopped.

Months after its release to critical and commercial failure, the Evil Queen herself is weighing in on what SHE thinks caused the movie to fail. It’s well documented that there was a LOT of behind-the-scenes drama leading up to Snow White’s release — some of which centered on star Rachel Zegler, who caused a riptide of controversy after sending out multiple tweets offending Zionists and Trump supporters.

That, of course, proved to be a major conflict of interest at Disney, not to mention for the general public. Some didn’t want to see the film to support Rachel, others didn’t want to see it and support Gal, who is Israeli, amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. But what does Gal herself think? Well, during an appearance on Israeli talk show The A Talks, the 40-year-old put rumors that she dislikes Rachel to rest:

“I have to say, I really enjoyed filming this movie. Really enjoyed it. I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler. We laughed, talked, and had fun.”

She then went on to reveal her take on why the film fizzled out:

“I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit. And then [the October 7 attacks] happened … And what followed, as you know what happened a lot in various industries including Hollywood, there’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel.”

The Wonder Woman star continued:

“I can always explain and try to give context about what’s happening here and I always do that. But, in the end, people make their own decisions. I was disappointed the movie was so affected and it didn’t succeed at the box office. That’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some.”

Gal Gadot gave a big interview tonite on Israeli TV, on the pressure in Hollywood to speak out against Israel pic.twitter.com/fBNuLAmeFt — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) August 16, 2025

That definitely accounts for some of the boycotting that took place… But another factor fans were quick to point out: the movie just looked kinda… Bad! Partially due to the cast’s acting abilities!

On X (Twitter), users sounded off:

“It was doomed from the start IMO, Gal Gadot being an awful actress was just one of the many reasons why” “I hate zionists and I hate bad acting. This movie had both of those things rofl” “bad movie for many reasons, including acting and writing. Movies are entertainment for people to escape RL, not be preached to.” “Putting blame on something else is very easy when you failed to deliver what was required” “nah I think it was her terrible acting” “how tf does gal gadot keep getting casted for these roles” “Snow White was a s**tty movie. That is why it tanked, PERIOD!” “Or maybe it flopped because of how obnoxious [Rachel] was and of the terrible acting in the movie?”

Yikes! It seems Gal has seen the wave of backlash, because late on Saturday night she took to her Instagram Story to clarify her comments:

“I was honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers, whose questions go straight to the heart. Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place. When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way. They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress.”

She concluded:

“That’s the perspective I spoke from when I answered the question. Of course, the film didn’t fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails, and success is never guaranteed”

Oof. What are YOUR thoughts on this whole situation now that months have passed? Let us know in the comments down below!

