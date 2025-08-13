Taylor Swift's New Album 'Isn't A Political Record' Despite Trump's Attacks... BUT…

Donald Trump has done a LOT to try and discredit Taylor Swift… So is she going to use her new album to respond? Well, yes and no.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old revealed her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl is coming soon. Fans, of course, went NUTS for the news… but quickly started wondering who some of her lyrics will target!

We all know Tay Tay isn’t afraid to sing about who’s wronged her, so does that include the President of the United States? You may recall Donny throwing a tantrum after Taylor endorsed his opponent Kamala Harris during election season last year and has continued to launch attacks at her since. So how is she handling it? Some fans did notice her album color was orange, much like the controversial leader’s skin with all that fake tan on. Does it mean something??

Related: Will Taylor Swift’s New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say…

Well, probably not. On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com The Life of a Showgirl “isn’t a political record.” However, they did note Taylor WAS “motivated by the excitement around Kamala last year which is when she recorded some of the songs.” The source continued:

“Taylor has a point to prove and is ready to silence people who said her career has ‘broke’ because she went ‘woke.’”

Obviously Trump is one of those people. The loudest, in fact. Will the success of TS12 shut him up?

Oooooooh!!!! We can’t wait for that! Are YOU ready, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]