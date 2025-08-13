Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

How Travis Kelce Romance Has Helped Taylor Swift Through 'Dark Chapters' Will Taylor Swift's New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say...  Queen Elizabeth's Press Secretary Tells Prince Harry To 'Stop Being The Victim' In Brutally Honest Doc! Taylor Swift Getting Her Ultimate Revenge On Kanye West With New Album? See Why Swifties Think So! Why Prince Harry & Prince William's Feud Is 'Impossible' To Fix! Meghan Markle 'Raging' About Princess Charlotte Inheriting Diana’s Tiara Instead Of Lilibet: SOURCE Beauty Pro Slams Larsa Pippen's 'Questionable Surgery Choices' Amid Changed Appearance -- But She Fires Back! Brooklyn Beckham Details ‘Beautiful’ Vow Renewal With Nicola Peltz Amid Nasty Family Feud! Judge Sides With Blake Lively -- Agrees Justin Baldoni Tried To Stir Up 'Scandal' Over Deposition! David Beckham Reaching Out To Brooklyn With This Move? Or Throwing Shade?? Brooke Hogan's Heartbreaking Realization -- Hulk Walked Her Down The Aisle For TV 'Storyline' But Skipped Her IRL Wedding! Brooke Hogan Denies Having 'Beef' With Dad Hulk's Wife Sky Daily! 

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's New Album 'Isn't A Political Record' Despite Trump's Attacks... BUT…

Taylor Swift's New Album 'Isn't A Political Record' Despite Trump's Attacks... BUT…

Donald Trump has done a LOT to try and discredit Taylor Swift… So is she going to use her new album to respond? Well, yes and no.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old revealed her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl is coming soon. Fans, of course, went NUTS for the news… but quickly started wondering who some of her lyrics will target!

We all know Tay Tay isn’t afraid to sing about who’s wronged her, so does that include the President of the United States? You may recall Donny throwing a tantrum after Taylor endorsed his opponent Kamala Harris during election season last year and has continued to launch attacks at her since. So how is she handling it? Some fans did notice her album color was orange, much like the controversial leader’s skin with all that fake tan on. Does it mean something??

Related: Will Taylor Swift’s New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say…

Well, probably not. On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com The Life of a Showgirl “isn’t a political record.” However, they did note Taylor WAS “motivated by the excitement around Kamala last year which is when she recorded some of the songs.” The source continued:

“Taylor has a point to prove and is ready to silence people who said her career has ‘broke’ because she went ‘woke.’”

Obviously Trump is one of those people. The loudest, in fact. Will the success of TS12 shut him up?

Oooooooh!!!! We can’t wait for that! Are YOU ready, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 13, 2025 13:10pm PDT

Share This