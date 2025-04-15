Gayle King’s Scared Face Becomes A Viral Meme After Blue Origin Space Trip -- And She Reacts! 

Gayle King is reacting to those viral memes about the scared facial expression she had before she went to space!

On Monday, the journalist joined an all-female crew of Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn for an 11-minute trip on the Blue Origin rocket. The historic mission has caused quite a bit of controversy online, with some celebs even “disgusted” over it. But on a more positive note? It has also sparked some great memes, primarily all thanks to Gayle.

See, the six ladies rang a bell while walking into the space capsule on Monday. Katy, Lauren, Aisha, Amanda, and Kerianne appeared excited before the journey. Gayle, on the other hand? Her expression said it all! The CBS Mornings host looked scared! She may have even regretted agreeing to the mission as she took those steps into the rocket! Take a look (below):

REPLAY: A New Shepard tradition pic.twitter.com/dSexRmoZl7 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

Oh, man! The fear in her eyes! She was STRESSED! That look said “What in the hell am I doing here??”

The 70-year-old television personality went viral on social media afterward. Many people became concerned for Gayle… and also began to make some hilarious memes, such as the ones below:

Baby, Gayle looks nervous as hell ????‍????????‍????????‍???? https://t.co/EfrHAFEFUW — k a r y . (@itsKARY_) April 14, 2025

Gayle king is all of us on a Monday pic.twitter.com/maTK3FmbJM — omar ♌️ (@DarkSkinPrue) April 14, 2025

Me in line to get on a rollercoaster I been saying I wanna ride but then seeing the big ass drop up close pic.twitter.com/jJLTgFKkes — ???? (@heyjaeee) April 14, 2025

If I send you this, just know that I am STRESSED! #gayleking #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/44AkIJsavU — Jon All Along (@johnerzz) April 14, 2025

Me clocking into work this morning … pic.twitter.com/KkirgMv9gv — tremain (@imtremainhaynes) April 14, 2025

LOLz!

Well, Gayle has heard about all the memes going around and has something to say about them! Y’all were right! She was “terrified!” She said in a video posted to Instagram following the trip:

“I’m hearing I’ve become a meme because of my facial expressions when I was walking on the bridge to get on the capsule. I didn’t realize that I was being photographed at that moment, nor did I realize that my expression looked so terrified. But I was, I was.”

The clip then cuts to the meme of her boarding the capsule with an audio of Rihanna singing, “I don’t wanna do this anymore,” a lyric from her song Unfaithful. Ha! We could tell, Gayle! However, no matter how nervous she was, Oprah Winfrey’s bestie was not backing out! She continued:

“I just thought, ‘I’m just gonna go in and get in my seat and I’m gonna do this.’ I knew I was always gonna do it. Although we were told that if you’re going to back out, you had to do so before two minutes and 30 seconds. You have to say, ‘I’m not going to fly.’ Well, I knew I wasn’t gonna be that guy.”

Hey, no one would blame her if she wanted to! And although the video of her getting on the capsule is meme-worthy, she feels the photo of her after she landed back on Earth is the one to talk about:

“Getting on, it was a little scary. It was a little scary! So, the memes show that I was apprehensive. I tell you, look at the picture when I got off the capsule. That’s the one that matters. That’s the victory speech. That’s the one that matters. I’m so glad to be back on Earth. ‘Welcome home’ has a new meaning.”

We bet! The pics Gayle refers to are the ones where she raises her arms to the sky and then kisses the ground. Based on the images, you know she was ecstatic she got back to Earth safely and is out of there! We doubt she’ll make the journey into space again! LOL! See those snapshots and watch her reaction to the memes (below):

