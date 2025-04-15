Got A Tip?

The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood Spotted SOBBING After Walton Goggins Praises SNL Sketch That Mocked Her Looks!

White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood Crying Photos Walton Goggins Praises Mean Sketch

Well, this just keeps escalating, doesn’t it?

We knew Aimee Lou Wood was upset about that SNL sketch, but it feels like it might be worse now? If you didn’t see, the sketch show did a parody of The White Lotus but instead of talking about the headline-grabbing show, they used it as a vehicle for mocking politics. In The White POTUS, every character was replaced with a political figure, like Donald Trump or RFK. Except, Aimee Lou’s character Chelsea wasn’t used to mock someone else. No, instead they pretty cruelly mocked Aimee Lou’s looks and voice instead.

Sarah Sherman as Aimee Lou Wood on SNL
Sarah Sherman as Aimee Lou Wood in The White POTUS. / (c) SNL/YouTube

Hey, why keep trying to be creative when someone has a face you want to laugh at? Sometimes you want to be on the right side of history, sometimes you want to bully an actress. You know how it is. All in a Saturday’s work, right?

Video: SNL Roasts Morgan Wallen After His Controversial Walkout! TWICE!

We expected the fan backlash. But Aimee Lou herself actually commented on the sketch on her Instagram, saying she found it “mean and unfunny,” writing:

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Most viewers agreed with her, which really helped how she felt about the whole thing… but not one. No, her co-star Walton Goggins gave a kind of rare shout-out to the show afterward, writing:

“Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg”

and

“SMASHING. Jon… I knew I was miscast”

Considering Walton and Aimee Lou are rumored to be embroiled in some kind of feud after their friendship/creative partnership/whatever went wrong, it could almost read to some as applause out of spite… you know?

Well, if he wanted to get at his co-star… it may have worked. The poor girl was spotted in London on Monday, and she was IN TEARS!!!

Yes, paps snapped the rising star out for a walk with Film Club co-writer Ralph Davis, and he had to comfort her as she sobbed. It’s so sad, you guys!

We obviously couldn’t say for sure what this was about, but it’s devastating to think she’s so upset by SNL‘s bullying — or Walton cheering it on. But you can see the pics HERE and decide for yourself!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via HBO/Max/SNL/YouTube.]

Apr 14, 2025 17:58pm PDT

