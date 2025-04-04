Gayle King Uses INSANE Gay Slur While Quoting Joke During Live TV Interview!

Gayle King just dropped one of the most insane slurs we have EVER heard uttered on live TV, and everybody is… loving it?!?!

On Friday morning, Gayle’s daytime TV talk show CBS Mornings welcomed comedian and celebrity chef Matteo Lane to the program to promote his new cookbook. And while they spent a lot of the segment talking about pasta with the Italian-American culinary connoisseur, Gayle also managed to slide in a jaw-dropping gay slur, too. No, seriously!

At one point during the segment while discussing lane’s cookbook Your Pasta Sucks, Gayle said to Lane:

“Can we talk about your stand-up? Can I just say one joke? I hope I don’t get in trouble. You do a riff about white women who approached you, and they said something about cooking, and you said, ‘What in the f*****ry are you talking about?'”

Uhhh WHAT?!?!

That was live, and uncensored, on national TV. Just like that. Lane immediately burst into laughter at the comment, too, while Gayle’s cohosts were… uh… seemingly a little less than comfortable with what went down.

You can see the exact moment in which the incident occurred (below):

Honestly iconic #MatteoLane pic.twitter.com/H7dHEppnHV — New York Times Best Selling Author (@thatonequeen) April 4, 2025

Unreal!

And you can also watch it unfold as part of the full segment itself (below), with the shocking moment happening at about the four-minute mark of this vid, although it’s since been bleeped out by the show’s official YouTube channel:

WILD!!!

Now, clearly, Lane wasn’t offended. But here’s the crazy part: most people seem like they aren’t offended?!?!

Over on X (Twitter), users who have quickly seized on the clip seem to be sharing opinions that are mostly in support of it! Or, at the very least, they’re more amused that it happened than offended at what King said. See (below) for yourself:

“she still can’t say it just like I can’t call her any slur I want to lol, gay people need to stop excusing homophobia when it comes from women” “I’m f**king crying” “someone come get Gail” “So… we’re okay with people using slurs if they’re quoting comedians, now? ” “this is a wild time to be alive” “Icon status” “Gayle can say it” “I had to watch this at least 6 times. like did she really say that????”

So crazy!

Thoughts, y’all??? Are U offended by her comment or nah?!

Share your takes (below)…

