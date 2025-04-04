Olivia Munn SLAMS Katy Perry, Gayle King, & Female Blue Origin Crew Headed To Space 'In Glam'!

Olivia Munn isn’t too fond of the female Blue Origin mission!

In case you didn’t hear, Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée and several other celebs are taking to the stars later this month. The crew, consisting of Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, will all be going on an 11-minute rocket ride to space. The mission will consist of four minutes in the heavens so the crew can get a good look at earth.

See the announcement (below):

John Mulaney‘s wife has a problem with this, though! And she raises some good points…

While chatting with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, she completely blasted the idea:

“What are they doing? I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?”

When the host explained what the gals would be getting up to, Olivia compared it to a Space Mountain ride — just on a much grander scale:

“If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down.”

She also pointed out how “so much money” was being spent on the trip:

“I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”

After Jenna told her the crew would be going in “full glam”, though, that’s when she fully lost her patience:

“What? They said this out loud?! What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”

The use of rocket fuel being bad for the environment wasn’t lost on the Newsroom actress, either… Do U agree with Olivia, Perezcious readers? Is this whole thing gluttonous and badly timed? Sound OFF (below).

