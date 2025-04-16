Got A Tip?

Gene Hackman's Dog Quietly Guards Wife Betsy's Body In Heart-Wrenching Bodycam Footage From Inside Hoarder-Like Home

Police bodycam footage has been released, offering a shocking look inside Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s home after their deaths… And their clearly distressed dog “guarding” her body.

On Monday, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage from the officers who discovered the Unforgiven star and his wife Betsy’s deaths in late February. In the footage, cops scour each and every room of the mansion looking for bodies and ultimately find Betsy’s first in a bathroom. And what’s SO sad is that their German Shepherd is sitting vigilantly beside her! When the officers make the discovery, one points it out:

“He’s guarding her.”

Awww…

So, so incredibly sad.

Gene’s body is later found in a room near the kitchen by the front door, in what’s call the mud room. Their poor dog who passed away in its crate was also discovered in a closet.

As we now know, Betsy died first of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is passed via rat feces. Gene is believed to have passed about a week later from ongoing health conditions without his wife to take care of him.

According to investigators, rodent feces was found in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds — but none in the main home. But this new bodycam footage has revealed what appears to be hoarder-like living conditions, as several rooms of the house were cluttered with knick-knacks, shopping bags, boxes, laundry, dog beds, toiletries, medication bottles, and more. Take a look for yourself (below):

Gene Hackman home hoarder photos 1
(c) Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office
Gene Hackman home hoarder photos 2
(c) Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office
Gene Hackman home hoarder photos 3
(c) Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office

Here’s more from inside…

So sad.

Our hearts remain with their loved ones.

[Images via Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office & WENN]

Apr 16, 2025 16:10pm PDT

