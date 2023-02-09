Georgia Elementary School Principal, Gym Teacher, & 3rd Grade Teacher Resign After CRAZY Campus Affair Comes To Light!

An elementary school principal, a gym teacher, and a third grade teacher have all resigned after a years-long affair came to light, sending shock waves through the small-town community in which they worked.

Media attention is coming down on Banks County Elementary School in the small city of Homer, Georgia this week. That rural town is the focus of serious fallout after a major investigation by the county’s Board of Education into an apparent affair involving two employees at the school.

Related: ABC News Had A ‘Rampant Culture Of Sex’ Long Before TJ Holmes And Amy Robach!

According to Atlanta-based WSB-TV, Banks County Elementary School principal Dr. Dana Simmons and physical education teacher Dylan Charles engaged in a “years-long” sexual affair. The two reportedly even had sex at the school where they worked. And, that affair supposedly came about with the full knowledge and apparent blessing (!) of Dylan’s wife Kelsey Charles, who was a third grade teacher at the institution! WTF?!?!

The affair first came to light in its own shocking way. Late last year, Simmons accused Charles of accessing “secret school district information” by having a source reporting to him from county school board meetings or by possibly “bugging her office,” per the New York Post. Mad at that accusation, Charles went to school district officials and revealed the affair he’d been having with Simmons. He told them the two had sex both off campus and on the grounds of the elementary school. At first, Simmons denied the affair, but the school board launched a full investigation.

That investigation was quickly taken on by an outside firm. At the very end of January, that group released a report on their findings. Now, that report has come to light following school board meetings and the resignations of both Charles and Simmons, and the results are WILD!!!

After first revealing the affair, Dylan provided the school board with photos of the pair’s apparent sexual encounters. Per the report, one photo showed him and Simmons kissing on the mouth. Another graphic showed a naked man and woman having sex inside a vehicle. A third shocking image showed a woman performing oral sex on a man inside a car. And a fourth photo showed a naked woman standing in a room “near Simmons’ office at the school,” per the report. Charles claimed those photos had been of him and Simmons.

The gym teacher said the affair lasted for several years. And he also gave text message proof of it to investigators! In one text, the PE teacher’s wife Kelsey reportedly straight-up asked Simmons whether she wanted to have sex with Dylan:

“Would you like to f**k my husband?”

Ummmm wow?! That is VERY direct!!!

Simmons denied those messages at first, per the Post. However, the outside firm’s report soon found out that an attendance clerk at the school claimed to have seen that text message, as well. Uh-oh!!

Related: Todd Chrisley BLASTS Claims He’s Gay & Had Affair With Former Business Associate!

Investigators acknowledged that the pictures alone were not completely conclusive as to Simmons’ and Charles’ apparent involvement. But they did note in the report:

“There is no context added to the pictures or the text messages, but the totality of the evidence tends to support Mr. Charles’s claim of an inappropriate relationship between Dr. Simmons and Mr. Charles.”

When interviewed by the firm, Simmons eventually confessed to having a sexual relationship with Dylan. The school principal denied having sex on school grounds, though. Instead, she claimed all the sexual liaisons were supposedly set up by Kelsey, and the wife “even watched the two have sex.” In her own interview, Kelsey claimed Simmons made promises to the couple to “help their careers” amid the affair. Kelsey also said she felt the principal was “manipulating” them into sex.

Even though Simmons denied having sex on school grounds, the firm’s final report concluded sexual activity did occur at Banks County Elementary School. In their findings on the matter, investigators John Grant and Paul Shaw wrote:

“There is conclusive evidence of a sexual relationship between Dr. Simmons and Mr. Charles. Pictures, video, admissions by both parties, verification by Kelsey Charles.”

Now, the county’s school board is frantically trying to do damage control. Banks County Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins released a statement to WSB-TV on Wednesday. In it, she claimed school district officials took immediate action in the case as soon as they first learned of the affair:

“Any issues concerning unethical conduct are thoroughly investigated, addressed accordingly, and reported to the Professional Standards Commission as necessary. Upon receiving allegations involving the matter at hand, the District immediately hired independent investigators to conduct an investigation and provide a report of findings.”

She also confirmed that all three educators involved in this situation have resigned:

“The investigative report in question was reviewed by law enforcement for evidence of criminal activity and none was found. The educators involved are no longer teaching Banks County students. The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised.”

Per Fox 5 Atlanta, law enforcement in Banks County looked into the case to see whether any criminal conduct occurred. However, cops reportedly found no criminal issues to pursue and are no longer investigating.

Related: Will GMA Affair Cause TJ Holmes To Lose Custody Of Daughter??

According to the New York Post, Simmons was in her third year as principal at Banks County Elementary School. She had been with the district for more than 20 years. An old archived version of the school’s website from late 2022 (HERE) claims Simmons is married to husband James and has a daughter named Audri. Simmons’ picture and profile have since been deleted from the school’s website.

Dylan Charles was in his seventh year as a physical education teacher at the school. It is unclear how long Kelsey had been working there in her capacity as a third grade teacher.

Here is the latest on the story, and the trio’s resignations, from Fox 5 Atlanta (below):

CRAZY!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Banks County Elementary School/Fox 5 Atlanta/YouTube]