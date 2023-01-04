Todd Chrisley Blasts Claims He's Gay & Had Affair With Former Business Associate: ‘He's A Toad’

Todd Chrisley is hitting back at claims he’s gay!

As Perezcious readers know, the Chrisley Knows Best star was accused of having an affair with his former business associate, Mark Braddock, during his November bank fraud and tax evasion lawsuit. Now, just days before having to report for his 12-year sentence in Florida on January 17, Todd is opening up about the allegations — and very harshly, might we add!

Related: Todd Says He Was A ‘Slave’ To Making Money Before Tax Evasion Scandal!!

Sitting down with his son Chase Chrisley on Tuesday’s episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star put an end to allegations of the gay affair, which allegedly took place in the early 2000s, saying:

“What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock.”

Damn! Todd went on to call Mark “a toad” and “someone that looks like a thumb,” adding:

“Someone who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me.”

Noting how Mark’s story seemingly changed over the last few months, Todd argued while he never had sex with Mark, he understands why his former business partner might have wanted to, saying:

“Let me you tell something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that. There have been many who have been d**k-notized by your daddy.”

OMG! EW! He continued:

“I ain’t that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I’m the whole scoop. You don’t get to just sample here.”

LMFAO! In a surprising twist, the 53-year-old later admitted he wouldn’t be so upset about the gay allegations if they were coming from the likes of George Clooney or Brad Pitt. Not Mark, he explained:

“That is the one thing that is the most insulting. To say that I couldn’t pull something better than that… there’s better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that.”

Jeez. So rude! As we covered, during the trial last year, Braddock claimed the pair had an alleged affair that lasted about a year. They first met when Mark landed a job with Todd at Chrisley Asset Management in 2005. After the affair ended, the men continued to be friends (a relationship that was more like a “brotherhood”) until 2012. While testifying in court, Mark revealed the two men began to receive anonymous texts threatening to expose them for fraud and their alleged affair. To pay off the blackmailer, he claimed he withdrew four payments of $9,500, totaling $38,000, and gave it to Todd. Ultimately, he decided to turn in Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Related: Did Todd Chrisley Incriminate Himself In This 2017 Interview? DETAILS!

By the end of the trial, the TV personality received 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation while Julie was only given seven years in prison and 16 months of probation. In two weeks, Todd will be reporting to the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is ordered to report to the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida. But before they ship off to prison, Todd is preparing to reveal all!

In a previous episode of the same podcast out in late December, the father of five announced he plans to spill ALL the tea in a dramatic tell-all interview hosted by his 26-year-old son Chase. Preparing fans for what’s to come, Todd reflected:

“I am looking forward to that interview, not because it’s going to be a softball interview. You have said, ‘Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?’ And I said, ‘You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.'”

In addition to anything Chase would like to ask, fans will also be able to submit Q&A questions, the USA Network alum teased:

“Nothing is off-limits.”

Trying to prove his point, he went on:

“Other people that want to interview [me] might say, ‘I know this is probably an uncomfortable question.’ No, we’re good with the truth. The truth is not uncomfortable for us.”

Chase has been hesitant to speak openly about his parents’ scandal, telling his sister Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast in October that he doesn’t “owe the public an explanation.” So, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what questions he comes to the chat with! Will they really be “honest” — you know, with dad and son doing this together? Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/FayesVision/WENN]