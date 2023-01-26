Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official With Mistress Amid MESSY Breakup Battle With Shakira -- LOOK!

Gerard Piqué is sending Shakira a message!!

On Wednesday, the former pro soccer player took to Instagram with a very bold upload — of him and his new girlfriend! You know, the woman he cheated on his partner of 11 years with! And he had the audacity to slide onto the ‘gram without even a caption! Oof.

In the snapshot, Gerard, in a simple black t-shirt, snuggles up to his much younger new woman, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, who looks directly into the camera with a soft smile. They appear to be out at a restaurant, perhaps for a romantic meal. This marks the first time Clara’s appeared on her beau’s page since they started dating. Seeing as the athlete pretty much exclusively posts selfies, the addition is VERY noticeable, too!

Ch-ch-check out the couple’s snapshot (below)!

Of course, Clara is the one Gerard was reportedly hooking up with behind Shakira’s back, resulting in the end of their longterm relationship and happy family life. It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, but fans spotted a woman who appears to be her in the back of a Zoom interview the 35-year-old did in 2021! In fact, the very reason Shakira discovered he’d been having an affair is by coming home to find her jam jar empty. She knew another woman must have been in the house since Gerard and their kids, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7, hated the condiment. Jeez. So, it’s been a while!

That said, Gerard did just step out with Irina Shayk last week — which really had heads turning! — but we guess this IG post proves Clara’s here to stay??

Shakira and Gerard announced their split in June 2022, just shortly after Gerard was exposed for allegedly cheating. And it’s been a messy breakup ever since! Just two weeks ago, the singer dropped a major diss track titled BZRP Music Session #53 — in which she called out Gerard and Clara for all the ways they’ve f**ked up her life! Referencing her 2009 hit She Wolf, which was released shortly before she met the athlete in 2010, she sings in one part of the song:

“Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you.”

She also dragged the former Manchester United star several times, saying:

“I’m too good for you, and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

Damn! Then she claimed Gerard was the reason for her ongoing tax fraud trial in Spain, arguing:

“You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government.”

She added:

“I don’t even know what happened to you / You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you / I’m worth two 22-year-olds / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You’re all worked up, slow down / So much time at the gym, but maybe work out your brain a bit too.”

Gerard, for his part, was very quick to shade his ex right back! Just days after the single was released, he seemingly responded to the verse about him trading in a Ferrari for a tiny little Renault Twingo economy car. In a now-viral video, the player literally showed up in Barcelona for a King’s League soccer match driving a Twingo! He knew exactly what he was doing as he was spotted smiling knowingly for the camera while walking to the field. The subtle online attacks just keep coming with this latest selfie!!

The only thing that might make Shakira happy right now is knowing the entire internet seems to be on her side! Since Gerard (shockingly) left his IG comments on, fans flooded to the photo to share their thoughts on the new pair — and OMG, they did not hold back!!! They wrote (as translated from Spanish):

“Pique with his twingo ” “But where do I dislike?” “This is waka waka, you jelly eater” “@3gerardpique says @shakira that if you make him another song to finish burning his career.” “Karma knows all the directions”

Yeesh!!

Why’d he think it was a good idea to keep the comments on? He just got roasted! LMAO!!!

What do U think of Gerard’s new post — super shady or is he just trying to move on with his life?! Sound OFF (below)!!

