Shakira & Gerard Piqué Trade Not-So-Subtle Viral Shade As Breakup War Of Words Continues!

The war of not-so-subtle words continues between exes Gerard Piqué and Shakira!

Of course, the former couple has been embroiled in a very public breakup ever since first revealing their split last summer. This past week, they each took turns dissing each other in new ways, and fans gleefully followed along on Twitter with all their reactions to the shocking situation!!

Related: Shakira Opens Up About Being ‘Betrayed’ By People ‘Who Leave’ In Tense Message

As we reported late last week, Shakira released a new track that appears to take aim at the football star and his new partner, Clara Chia Marti. The new single, which features DJ Bizarrap, is called BZRP Music Sessions #53. In it, she does NOT hold back while calling out Piqué amid alleged cheating allegations involving the younger woman! Some of the lyrics are shots straight across the bow at her baby daddy:

“I was out of your league / that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

And more:

“I won’t get back with you / not if you cry, not even if you beg me. … You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / No hard feelings, I wish you good luck with my so-called replacement.”

So, yeah, the Colombian-born songstress, who shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with the athlete, really didn’t take it easy!! But another line in the track is what especially caught our eye on Monday morning. At one point in the single, Shakira sang:

“I don’t even know what happened to you / You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you / I’m worth two 22-year-olds / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You’re all worked up, slow down / So much time at the gym, but maybe work out your brain a bit too.”

And now, her ex-fiancé has responded to that verse! Specifically the one line about trading in a Ferrari for a tiny little Renault Twingo economy car. And he did it in his own VERY obvious and troll-ish way!!

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old soccer star showed up in Barcelona for a King’s League soccer match driving (you guessed it!) a Twingo!! Video posted to Twitter from the league account showed Piqué driving into a parking lot and dropping off the tiny little car. As he got out of the ride, he smiled knowingly for the camera while walking to the field, as you can see (below):

El presi @3gerardpique acaba de llegar pic.twitter.com/o5ZFeiENaf — Kings League InfoJobs (@KingsLeague) January 15, 2023

Damn…!

He knows exactly what he’s doing there. Shakira sang about trading in the nice ride for a tiny Twingo last week, and this week he’s leaning into it! Such a troll move!!

Related: Shakira ‘Devastated’ After Fans Spot Gerard’s ‘New’ Girlfriend In Zoom Video From 2021!

But that wasn’t the only shady move of the weekend! Elsewhere in Shakira’s latest single, as we’ve noted, she delivered this cutting line about Gerard’s momma and the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s ongoing tax troubles:

“You left my mother-in-law as my neighbor / with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury”

And now it’s VERY clear Shakira doesn’t want Gerard’s momma, Montserrat Bernabéu, to be her neighbor!

Her fan accounts posted video over the weekend that seemed to show the 45-year-old superstar playing her new track at her home in Spain. It was definitely loud enough for Gerard’s mom to hear from her neighboring villa. Per a DailyMail.com report, neighbors claimed the track was “blasting” at “full volume” for hours on end.

And that wasn’t the only thing Shakira did! Along with the music loop, she appeared to have set up a terrifying life-size witch on her balcony!! The witch was pointed specifically to overlook Bernabéu’s place, as you can see (below):

????‍♀️???? Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… pic.twitter.com/ZX2qXJG8lB — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) January 14, 2023

OMG!!

Like we said, not exactly subtle! But over on Twitter, fans seemed to love it. The shade was too much to ignore, and the drama too obvious to play off. So, tweeters reacted with amazement at the brutal back-and-forth between these two co-parents!

Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

“I’m LIVING for this Shakira-Pique smoke…” “Shakira apparently has a witch figure on the balcony facing her MIL’s home? Go on girl.’ “Something really bad must’ve happened besides the infidelity, Shakira being super direct toward them, the witch, and listening to the song on full volume.” “I’m crying. The news think Shakira keeps this witch in her home as a vigil for the mother in law.” “If Shakira ever wants a real-life witch to be on her balcony to antagonize her ex-in-laws, she can call me.”

LOLz!!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? The Twingo troll, the witch watch… it’s all so petty! But we’re kind of here for it?! What about you?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Sean Thornton/WENN]