Shakira 'Devastated' After Fans Spot Gerard Pique's 'New' Girlfriend In His Zoom Video From 2021!

They may already be over, but a betrayal is a betrayal. And your husband bringing another woman into your home while you’re away is the biggest betrayal of all!

That’s apparently what Shakira has recently discovered about her ex Gerard Pique. The couple split last year after 11 years together, and even at the time there were reports she’d learned he was cheating. She’s all but confirmed it with an angry music video and cryptic social media posts like when she wrote for her post of the New Year:

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

But was he cheating a LOT longer than she realized?

A 2021 interview he did from home via Zoom has resurfaced after fans noticed something pretty awful in hindsight. A woman walks through the frame behind the soccer star as he speaks. But it wasn’t his wife! The Hips Don’t Lie singer was out of town with their children at the time. What some eagle-eyed fans have realized is that the woman seems to actually have been Clara Chia Marti, the woman he’s been openly dating since the breakup last summer.

OMG! How did he get away with it? Well, she was walking away from the camera, she’s blonde, it was quick… We guess no one thought twice about it at the time. Damn.

Shak was reportedly upset enough by the fact he was hooking up with a 23-year-old after their split. And apparently before it. But way back in 2021?? Not only would this girl have been 22, Gerard and Shakira would still have been very much together at the time!

A source told Page Six that Shakira is very much aware of the discovery by her fans — and she’s “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” The insider confirms the Dancing With Myself judge was away with the kids at the time of the interview — but “they were very much still together at that time.” They added:

“It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”

Oof. We can only imagine. What a punch in the gut! All these months later and he’s still hurting her!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/Gerard Pique/Instagram.]