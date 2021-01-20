Gigi Hadid Reveals She First Found Out She Was Pregnant WHEN???

Gigi Hadid is finally blessing fans with more of a look into her low-key pregnancy, like the day she found out she had a bun in the oven!

The supermodel, who gave birth to her first child with Zayn Malik in September, took the time on Tuesday to answer a few of her Twitter follower’s questions. And before you even ask, no, she did not reveal her daughter’s name!

Instead, Hadid shared she found out she was preggers during her busiest time of the year: Fashion Month! As it turns out, it was the day before she had to walk the Tom Ford runway in a sheer black dress (above) on February 7 that she officially knew:

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show ???? I was so nauseous backstage ???? but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show ???? ???? bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

WOW! Of course, it would have been way too early for anyone else to even tell, but still, she rocked the look with her usual confidence!

As for pregnancy cravings, Gigi had a lot of them, which must have made it particularly frustrating when you’re in the midst of walking catwalk after catwalk! The 25-year-old confessed:

Also arugula salads !!! But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese☺️ (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels????) Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

Bless Taylor Swift. And bless Gigi.

Hopefully Bella Hadid‘s big sis feels like opening up more and more, so maybe we can see a real first look of the little one!!

