Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Just Welcomed Their First Child!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents, y’all!!

On Wednesday, the former One Direction crooner took to Twitter to make the announcement! See it (below)!

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful????????❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

AHHH SO CUTE! That’s one lucky baby girl!

As you’ll recall, rumors first started swirling that the supermodel was with child during her 25th birthday celebration in April. Unfortunately, their growing secret was leaked to the press before she and the former boy-bander were able to tell the world themselves. Nonetheless, she gushed about how “excited” she was during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling Jimmy Fallon:

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support… Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Hey, it’s hard to keep a secret in Hollywood. Even during a pandemic!

We didn’t get to see much of Miz Hadid’s growing bump throughout her pregnancy, though she and Zayn have always been fairly private when it comes to their relationship. Fans will remember confirmation of the private reconciliation with Zayn came on Valentine’s Day this year when the supermodel shared a pic of the 27-year-old.

At the time, an insider shared with E! News that the Hadid crew was happy to have Mr. Malik back in the picture:

“Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

After previously dating on and off for years, their most recent breakup occurred in January 2019, and the new momma went on to have a brief relationship with The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron months later — but when that relationship ran its course, she found herself “back in touch” and “on good terms” with the Pillowtalk crooner just before the holidays.

And now, they’re parents!! We’re so excited to see them take on this new role together.

Though the pandemic gave the duo plenty of time to grow their little one privately, speculation and rumors never sleep. While many celebs disguise their bellies with carefully-chosen fashion choices, Gigi had to shut down any notion that she wasn’t proud of her growing tummy! Sigh…

Congratulations again to the proud parents!! We hope to see a picture and name reveal VERY soon!

